KG
May 7, 2020
Excellent course to start MongoDB, I never thought that I could get so much practical exercise in Introduction course. it's really awesome and learned bundles of key concept than my expectation.
ZZ
Jun 1, 2019
A great introduction to MongoDB basic concepts, CRUD operations, a taste of the aggregation framework, the Atlas DBaaS service, and the official Python driver.
By Mark B•
Apr 9, 2019
Very unclear and outdated course. The simplest of tasks such as connecting to the server and uploading a file have no straight forward explanation. If I needed to figure it out by myself, relaying on outside forums and blogs, than this course is useless as an introductory one.
By Mattheus d k•
Aug 14, 2018
Not the expected coursera level. Unclear in many ways and not the best way to learn mongo..
By Peter N•
Apr 21, 2018
I don't believe this course has been properly road tested. The material contains too many errors. (1) A quiz on indexes was worded ambiguously so that the student didn't know whether to enter the function or the result or whether it was a single or compound index (2) One of the quizzes required a completely different environment to be built using Python 2.7 (3) Instructions include a typo in the port number 27017 versus 27107. Generally there isn't a clear explanation of the difference between the aggregation framework and the query language. Students naturally assume that errors are due to a failure in their own understanding so these issues are incredibly frustrating. Also the mflix app is entirely redundant. Remove it. And you don't need to use Atlas. Just copy a file into the local db. Keep it simple. Demonstrate architecture options, sure. But don't make them central to the teaching.
By Harshith V•
May 11, 2020
Should change the way of teaching
Many of us taking course cannot understand properly
By Sourabh K•
Apr 21, 2020
The best course for the MongoDB enthusiast, this course not only covers the basics of the MongoDB but also the basics of data analysis with MongoDB.
By Anton I•
May 4, 2019
This is course has quite weak level of explanation. The service updates and have no match with video. I killed about 5 hours to makes mongoimport, because there are so many differencies . And the sharp turn to Python makes me down - where is video, how to set up the Python enviroment, how to install the pymongo. Is it explanation course or the set of tasks that fires my brain?
By RAHUL V P•
Nov 17, 2019
baddly designed
By Kunal T•
Jul 24, 2019
I learned a lot about MongoDB with this course (CRUD, aggregation pipeline and geospatial queries). but, I think the course require too much knowledge of python (specially last exercise) for someone who only wants to learn MongoDB and comfortable with another programming language.
By Harold M•
Feb 27, 2018
This is an excellent course on MongoDB, Compass and Atlas. This course also makes you work hard using jupyter notebooks and python.
Thank you very much!
By Jan v M•
Oct 22, 2018
Nice introduction to MongoDb, but some of the setup wasn't entirely clear to an Anaconda/Jupyter noob like me. Also, the mflix app did not work on my Windows10 PC. Otherwise it was fun.
By Горбатюк А И•
Apr 20, 2020
Fix please first task in last quizz.
By Devansh G•
Mar 29, 2020
this course is out dated and is of no use.i request you to please upgrade your course materials and interface
By Andres H•
Aug 11, 2019
A very well versed course, a little bit complicated when it comes to the practice, but that's what exactly make it so great. Also I was very impressed of using Python libraries and Jupiter notebook to make all the quizzes. No assignments so its a little empty that part.
By Harish K T•
Aug 22, 2019
This is a very great course those who want to grasp a better knowledge on MongoDB as a beginner and it also shows the insights of what MongoDB is capable of, and it lays the path for future works related to MongoDB if you want to become and expert.
By Shivam P•
May 25, 2018
Good structure and examples. Touches the needs of the mongoDb and applications to a certain extent. Great for introductory course but keep in mind that if you want to get most out of this then be ready with some python knowledge in advance.
By Kuber G•
May 8, 2020
Excellent course to start MongoDB, I never thought that I could get so much practical exercise in Introduction course. it's really awesome and learned bundles of key concept than my expectation.
By Zhehui Z•
Jun 2, 2019
A great introduction to MongoDB basic concepts, CRUD operations, a taste of the aggregation framework, the Atlas DBaaS service, and the official Python driver.
By Aurthur T•
Mar 9, 2020
The material is pretty good. However, some of the materials are outdated. Also some topics are very deep, and didn't explain very thoroughly.
By Dalibor H•
Sep 15, 2019
Good intro, thanks. I ve liked the depth of provided datasets and the examples/exercises based on them. Easily doable as audit only.
By Frank S•
Dec 14, 2017
Materials are rich and organized very well. The instructors are amazing. I've learned a lot.
By Mallipamula S R k•
Dec 1, 2018
Nice Course learned new topics even working on mongodb for 1 year
By Pasero D•
Jan 29, 2019
Interesting course to discover MongoDB and overall pretty well done. A few inconsistencies that are strangely not fixed between chapters (even though known and indicated...why not fix them?), and quite a number of difficulties with the development environment (requires not to be behind a firewall to access MongoDB Atlas, final quizz suddenly requiring to install Python 2 on Windows for basecamp to work whereas everything is setup with Python 3 from the beginning - and no explanation on how to do so, lots of packages of hundred megabytes to install, requiring to install MongoDB enterprise server whereas only the client and import tools are used in this training, ...). In brief I liked the training, but less the environment which didn't appear smooth and clean across the training.
By Liubov B•
Mar 26, 2022
the course is extremely outdated, the interfce looks nothing like what they use in the videos and it's extremely hard to figure out what changed and how to follow the instructions. do not recommend the course at all
By Karthik N•
Dec 23, 2021
too dificult for beginners
By Štefan L•
Feb 20, 2022
outdated