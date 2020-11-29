LR
Dec 25, 2020
Awesome labs and notes was very helpful to practice the use cases. This course is definitely useful for my career growth. Thank You.
B
Aug 28, 2021
First of all i have to say thanks shep robinson sir, he give most informative lecture to us. thank you so much AWS team.
By Santosh S•
Nov 28, 2020
Made it easy to understand IAM right away. I enjoyed this course a lot.
By Alpay A•
Nov 13, 2020
In guides which shows how to perform lab activities, some points are missing or incorrect which leads not to properly complete the lab.
By Mayakkannan S•
May 15, 2021
This course provided an excellent introduction to AWS IAM. Even for people who work with cloud, we mostly learn about policies, roles and permissions on need basis or when we were face issues. This course has given good overview about identities, policies and best practices, troubleshooting tips. I really enjoyed it very much
By Lavanya R•
Dec 26, 2020
By Basavaraj•
Aug 29, 2021
By Rajesh C•
May 16, 2021
The best course ever to learn AWS IAM fundamentals. I strongly recommend this course to start the IAM journey.
By Bilal M•
Jul 5, 2021
Easy to understand and alot of detailed information provided which will really help in future.
By Ganesh M•
Jul 3, 2021
Course was very good. Got to know how to use IAM effectively for users and services
By Chetan Y•
Nov 24, 2020
This is a very good course for understanding IAM, a very important AWS service
By Christopher C L•
May 2, 2021
Laboratories need to be improved to place a few more
By Gowthem M•
Jun 24, 2021
This course gave me the deep knowledge of AWS IAM.
By Mohammad K M•
Jun 22, 2021
Best course on AWS Identity and Access Management
By Arpitha G•
Jul 15, 2021
it was an awesome experience in online learning
By Sampath H•
Jun 16, 2021
Superb course. Learnt a lot. Highly Recommended.
By Anuj N•
May 23, 2021
Thank you for such a good LEASURE OF TEACHING
By Rishav K•
May 14, 2021
awesome platform to learn new things.
By Aadarsh P•
Jul 12, 2021
Great course , Helped me a lot.
By rajakeerthi•
Oct 18, 2021
WHERE U FULL MI LIFE JOB LIKE
By shubham n s•
Jun 14, 2021
Course content is awesome!!!
By Deepak K•
May 15, 2021
It is good conteants
By Indrajeet G•
Jun 12, 2021
IT WAS AWESOME
By Akash S•
Jun 10, 2021
Great course
By Ravi R•
Jun 26, 2021
Nice course
By Sivananda R•
Aug 15, 2021
Excellent
By Jude T•
Apr 10, 2022
Great!