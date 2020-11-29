Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to AWS Identity and Access Management

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to AWS Identity and Access Management by Amazon Web Services

4.7
stars
223 ratings
39 reviews

About the Course

Security should be your first priority when developing cloud native applications. The goal of this course is to provide you with foundational knowledge and skills that will enable you to grow in your use of both AWS IAM and the rest of the AWS ecosystem. Throughout the course, the focus will be on the base-level knowledge needed for understanding the functionality of IAM, and simple ways to implement its usage. We start by introducing you to some background concepts needed to understand how and why identity and access management are necessary, and then go on to show you the first level of AWS IAM components. Through the rest of the course, you will see deeper dives into those and other concepts. The class closes by providing best practices and troubleshooting tips and tools. While progressing through the course, make sure you are taking advantage of the activities, assessments, and provided notes. They will be great for reinforcing the concepts covered during that week, as well as providing great locations to bookmark for faster reference as you continue growing and learning after the course. We expect that you have basic knowledge of AWS already. Some examples of concepts you should be familiar with are: you should know the basics of the AWS Global infrastructure, like what regions and availability zones are. You should also understand what an Amazon EC2 instance is, what Amazon S3 is, what a VPC is, as well as other basic AWS terminology....

Top reviews

LR

Dec 25, 2020

Awesome labs and notes was very helpful to practice the use cases. This course is definitely useful for my career growth. Thank You.

B

Aug 28, 2021

First of all i have to say thanks shep robinson sir, he give most informative lecture to us. thank you so much AWS team.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 43 Reviews for Introduction to AWS Identity and Access Management

By Santosh S

Nov 28, 2020

Made it easy to understand IAM right away. I enjoyed this course a lot.

By Alpay A

Nov 13, 2020

In guides which shows how to perform lab activities, some points are missing or incorrect which leads not to properly complete the lab.

By Mayakkannan S

May 15, 2021

This course provided an excellent introduction to AWS IAM. Even for people who work with cloud, we mostly learn about policies, roles and permissions on need basis or when we were face issues. This course has given good overview about identities, policies and best practices, troubleshooting tips. I really enjoyed it very much

By Lavanya R

Dec 26, 2020

Awesome labs and notes was very helpful to practice the use cases. This course is definitely useful for my career growth. Thank You.

By Basavaraj

Aug 29, 2021

First of all i have to say thanks shep robinson sir, he give most informative lecture to us. thank you so much AWS team.

By Rajesh C

May 16, 2021

The best course ever to learn AWS IAM fundamentals. I strongly recommend this course to start the IAM journey.

By Bilal M

Jul 5, 2021

Easy to understand and alot of detailed information provided which will really help in future.

By Ganesh M

Jul 3, 2021

Course was very good. Got to know how to use IAM effectively for users and services

By Chetan Y

Nov 24, 2020

This is a very good course for understanding IAM, a very important AWS service

By Christopher C L

May 2, 2021

Laboratories need to be improved to place a few more

By Gowthem M

Jun 24, 2021

This course gave me the deep knowledge of AWS IAM.

By Mohammad K M

Jun 22, 2021

Best course on AWS Identity and Access Management

By Arpitha G

Jul 15, 2021

​it was an awesome experience in online learning

By Sampath H

Jun 16, 2021

Superb course. Learnt a lot. Highly Recommended.

By Anuj N

May 23, 2021

Thank you for such a good LEASURE OF TEACHING

By Rishav K

May 14, 2021

awesome platform to learn new things.

By Aadarsh P

Jul 12, 2021

Great course , Helped me a lot.

By rajakeerthi

Oct 18, 2021

WHERE U FULL MI LIFE JOB LIKE

By shubham n s

Jun 14, 2021

Course content is awesome!!!

By Deepak K

May 15, 2021

It is good conteants

By Indrajeet G

Jun 12, 2021

IT WAS AWESOME

By Akash S

Jun 10, 2021

Great course

By Ravi R

Jun 26, 2021

Nice course

By Sivananda R

Aug 15, 2021

Excellent

By Jude T

Apr 10, 2022

Great!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder