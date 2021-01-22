About this Course

137,077 recent views
Skills you will gain

  • ITIL 4 Foundation topics
  • ITIL Terminogy
Instructors

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,168 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to ITIL 4

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Key Concepts of Service Management

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Four Dimensions of Service Management

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

The ITIL 4 Service Value System

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Service Value Chain

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

ITIL 4 Guiding Principles

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

ITIL 4 Practices

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Course Review

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

