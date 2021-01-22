ITIL® 4 Foundation Test Preparation is designed to introduce learners to the key concepts, terminology, and best practices for creating, and improving the quality of IT services across the IT organization. This class is focused on exam preparation. Through a series of self-paced learning, practice quizzes and exams, students become acquainted with ITIL terminology, and how it applies to the Service Value Lifecycle.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to ITIL 4
In this module, we will define ITIL 4 components, identify exam requirements and describe benefits of ITIL 4.
Key Concepts of Service Management
In this module, we will introduce service manage terms, discuss the key concepts of creating value with services, and the key concepts of service relationships.
The Four Dimensions of Service Management
This module introduces the Four Dimensions of Service Management, including organizations and people, information and technology, partners and suppliers, and value streams and processes.
The ITIL 4 Service Value System
In this module, we will summarize and review the components within the Service Value System.
The Service Value Chain
This module discusses the six key activities of the Service Value Chain: Plan, Improve, Engage, Design &Transition, Obtain/Build, and Deliver & Support.
ITIL 4 Guiding Principles
This module summaries the seven guiding principles that represent an ethical approach used within organizations when adopting a service-management framework and adapting ITIL guidance to their needs.
ITIL 4 Practices
This module discusses the ITIL practices that are used to meet business and technical objectives. These practices include General Management Practices, Service Management Practices, and Technical Management practices.
Course Review
This module provides a summary of the course and tips for taking the ITIL 4 exam.
Its a very good course especially if you are looking to clear your ITIL certification.
it was a great course, I feel I am ready for the exam
I have studied this dedicatedly and I have cleared my external ITIL 4 certification. Wonderful Course Material
It's very nice course the standard set of practices to support organizations through digital transformation.
