Chevron Left
Back to ITIL 4 Exam Preparation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for ITIL 4 Exam Preparation by LearnQuest

4.7
stars
414 ratings
69 reviews

About the Course

ITIL® 4 Foundation Test Preparation is designed to introduce learners to the key concepts, terminology, and best practices for creating, and improving the quality of IT services across the IT organization. This class is focused on exam preparation. Through a series of self-paced learning, practice quizzes and exams, students become acquainted with ITIL terminology, and how it applies to the Service Value Lifecycle. This course requires 5 weeks at about 2-4 hours/week to complete....

Top reviews

TC

Dec 16, 2021

I would like to un-enroll in this course, I have attempted to follow the directions and cannot get unenrolled. Please help.

NN

Dec 27, 2021

Great preparation, need corrections though for the final 2 exams. I am unable to double check the incorrect answers.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 76 Reviews for ITIL 4 Exam Preparation

By Kartik T

Feb 20, 2021

Excellent course training and has met my desired expectations!!!

By Prateek K

Feb 9, 2022

Although the course covers the ITIL 4 Foundation topics, I found the course material unstructured with lot of grammatical errors in the content. For example, the BMC documents are not attached to the correct week, the reading times are falsely calculated. Besides the course mentions there are 15 practices but the documentation covers many others, which I believe is not up to date.

By Karthigeyan P

Oct 8, 2021

I have studied this dedicatedly and I have cleared my external ITIL 4 certification. Wonderful Course Material

By Harsh G

Dec 7, 2021

It covers all the topics and everything is very well explained and practical. To be honest it is much better than most of the courses on Udemy. Also, i studied this course only and passed my certification yesterday :)

By Kalie D

Jan 11, 2022

T​he course helped me pass the ITIL4 Foundation Exam. I reviewed the course for three weeks, in combination with reading the actual Axelos book, and I felt very prepared for the exam. Thank you so much!

By Vivekanand D

Apr 8, 2021

It's very nice course the standard set of practices to support organizations through digital transformation.

By Musab A

Oct 28, 2021

It's very useful and the instructor was excellent, many thanks for you all.

By Rex W T

Aug 9, 2021

Course is good, enough practice items and very clear.

By Rittim A

Jul 27, 2021

nice

By Tiera O

Feb 12, 2022

B​ECAUSE IT'S ONLY A VOICE, IT MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO KEEP FOCUSED AND INTERESTED IN THE COURSE.

By Landry C

Dec 15, 2021

J'ai préféré la préparation à l'exam ITIL4 de Coursera par rapport à celle de Thought Rock.

Très bonne formation qui donne une bonne vision sur la politique de travail de l'entreprise et sur ses valeurs. Une meilleure utilisation et compréhension des moyens fournis par mon entreprise, l'importance des bonnes relations et échanges internes et externes.

By GABRIEL G R

Oct 5, 2021

Before this course, I didn't know a word about ITIL. Now I have gained some valuable insights to the applicability of this model to the "co-creation of value". It's a comprehensive guide to thbody of knowledge necessary to take the ITIL 4 Foundation exam

By joao b f

Aug 20, 2021

this is one of the best course i have ever taken, good contents, good materials , well sumarizad, i apreciate very much. and i am very thanksfull for cursera , i hope this platform to grow grow and grow... i love to meet you

By Kamutungye S

Jun 10, 2021

A​fter completion of this course I and my organisation wont remain the same.. Looking forward to taking the ITIL4 Exam for certification.

Thanks to LearnQuest and thanks to our instructor Allyson Pippin

By Martha E M E

Sep 10, 2021

Tengo un problema ya que no puedo acceder al curso y necesito completarlo. Por favor me podrían ayudar.

No encuentro como comunicarme.

Gracias

By Toshiba C

Dec 17, 2021

I would like to un-enroll in this course, I have attempted to follow the directions and cannot get unenrolled. Please help.

By Noel

Dec 27, 2021

Great preparation, need corrections though for the final 2 exams. I am unable to double check the incorrect answers.

By NEHA S

Jan 6, 2022

Its a very good course especially if you are looking to clear your ITIL certification.

By Bahaa H

Jan 23, 2021

it was a great course, I feel I am ready for the exam

By sunil k

Jan 25, 2021

It was great learning, all things were up to mark

By Phuti E

Feb 12, 2021

I am so excited to be part of ITIL 4 Foundation

By Sergio R

Sep 22, 2021

Highly recommended for ITIL 4 Foundation exam.

By Poorna A

Sep 21, 2021

Really helped me in getting through the exam

By Prafulla J

Jan 15, 2021

Very nice and simple to learn. Appriciated

By NELSON A P G

Apr 26, 2022

Muy claros en estos temas tan importantes

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder