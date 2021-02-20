TC
Dec 16, 2021
I would like to un-enroll in this course, I have attempted to follow the directions and cannot get unenrolled. Please help.
NN
Dec 27, 2021
Great preparation, need corrections though for the final 2 exams. I am unable to double check the incorrect answers.
By Kartik T•
Feb 20, 2021
Excellent course training and has met my desired expectations!!!
By Prateek K•
Feb 9, 2022
Although the course covers the ITIL 4 Foundation topics, I found the course material unstructured with lot of grammatical errors in the content. For example, the BMC documents are not attached to the correct week, the reading times are falsely calculated. Besides the course mentions there are 15 practices but the documentation covers many others, which I believe is not up to date.
By Karthigeyan P•
Oct 8, 2021
I have studied this dedicatedly and I have cleared my external ITIL 4 certification. Wonderful Course Material
By Harsh G•
Dec 7, 2021
It covers all the topics and everything is very well explained and practical. To be honest it is much better than most of the courses on Udemy. Also, i studied this course only and passed my certification yesterday :)
By Kalie D•
Jan 11, 2022
The course helped me pass the ITIL4 Foundation Exam. I reviewed the course for three weeks, in combination with reading the actual Axelos book, and I felt very prepared for the exam. Thank you so much!
By Vivekanand D•
Apr 8, 2021
It's very nice course the standard set of practices to support organizations through digital transformation.
By Musab A•
Oct 28, 2021
It's very useful and the instructor was excellent, many thanks for you all.
By Rex W T•
Aug 9, 2021
Course is good, enough practice items and very clear.
By Rittim A•
Jul 27, 2021
nice
By Tiera O•
Feb 12, 2022
BECAUSE IT'S ONLY A VOICE, IT MAKES IT DIFFICULT TO KEEP FOCUSED AND INTERESTED IN THE COURSE.
By Landry C•
Dec 15, 2021
J'ai préféré la préparation à l'exam ITIL4 de Coursera par rapport à celle de Thought Rock.
Très bonne formation qui donne une bonne vision sur la politique de travail de l'entreprise et sur ses valeurs. Une meilleure utilisation et compréhension des moyens fournis par mon entreprise, l'importance des bonnes relations et échanges internes et externes.
By GABRIEL G R•
Oct 5, 2021
Before this course, I didn't know a word about ITIL. Now I have gained some valuable insights to the applicability of this model to the "co-creation of value". It's a comprehensive guide to thbody of knowledge necessary to take the ITIL 4 Foundation exam
By joao b f•
Aug 20, 2021
this is one of the best course i have ever taken, good contents, good materials , well sumarizad, i apreciate very much. and i am very thanksfull for cursera , i hope this platform to grow grow and grow... i love to meet you
By Kamutungye S•
Jun 10, 2021
After completion of this course I and my organisation wont remain the same.. Looking forward to taking the ITIL4 Exam for certification.
Thanks to LearnQuest and thanks to our instructor Allyson Pippin
By Martha E M E•
Sep 10, 2021
Tengo un problema ya que no puedo acceder al curso y necesito completarlo. Por favor me podrían ayudar.
No encuentro como comunicarme.
Gracias
By Toshiba C•
Dec 17, 2021
By Noel•
Dec 27, 2021
By NEHA S•
Jan 6, 2022
Its a very good course especially if you are looking to clear your ITIL certification.
By Bahaa H•
Jan 23, 2021
it was a great course, I feel I am ready for the exam
By sunil k•
Jan 25, 2021
It was great learning, all things were up to mark
By Phuti E•
Feb 12, 2021
I am so excited to be part of ITIL 4 Foundation
By Sergio R•
Sep 22, 2021
Highly recommended for ITIL 4 Foundation exam.
By Poorna A•
Sep 21, 2021
Really helped me in getting through the exam
By Prafulla J•
Jan 15, 2021
Very nice and simple to learn. Appriciated
By NELSON A P G•
Apr 26, 2022
Muy claros en estos temas tan importantes