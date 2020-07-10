Learner Reviews & Feedback for Journeys to Education Teach-Out by Emory University
What does it mean to be educated? What are ways we become educated through different stages of our lives? Each individual takes a unique journey to and through education. Join us in exploring these questions and others, as learning happens in more places than a classroom.
A Teach-Out is an online public educational event that sparks discussion and action around a topic of societal importance. This Teach-Out contains no quizzes and no certificate of completion, as it is not a course. You will be presented with videos, discussion questions, resources for further inquiry, and a call-to-action. The purpose of this Teach-Out event is to engage in a dialogue about education by exploring different perspectives, listening to the voices of others, and respectfully sharing your own experiences and thoughts.
Emory would like to give a special thanks to Tara Westover, author of “Educated.” Emory selected Westover’s memoir as the 2019-2020 Common Read. The Common Reading program is an opportunity for all incoming first-year students and first year PhD students to engage in meaningful conversation through a community narrative. Developing a Teach-Out on topics related to Westover’s memoir, opens the conversation beyond Emory’s campus community and invites you to engage with one another no matter where you live....
By Thiago G d S M
Jul 10, 2020
very good
By Mildred M
Jun 15, 2020
i completed the program but I did not read any information on how it goes... the program was informative and helpful but I am just in limbo what happened to my course. I do not receive any updates on how my work goes.