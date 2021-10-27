Learner Reviews & Feedback for Juniper Networks Automation Using Ansible and the REST API by Juniper Networks
About the Course
This course demonstrates how to automate the Junos OS using DevOps automation tools, protocols, and technologies. This course focuses on using Ansible, and the Junos Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate Junos platforms....
By Kirill P
Oct 27, 2021
The course is good again, but too many mistakes even comparing to previous course.