Learner Reviews & Feedback for Juniper Cloud Concepts and Open Source Technologies by Juniper Networks
About the Course
In this course, you will learn fundamental cloud computing concepts. This course covers key benefits of cloud computing, cloud service models such as SaaS and IaaS; public, private and hybrid cloud deployment models and open-source cloud technologies. You will learn about Linux virtualization techniques, QEMU-KVM, Libvirt and popular cloud instance initialization approach cloud-init. This course covers the concepts of namespaces and how to connect them through Linux bridges and OpenvSwitch. You will also learn about containerization through Docker, Dockerfile and Docker networking....