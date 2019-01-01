Chevron Left
Back to Juniper Cloud Concepts and Open Source Technologies

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Juniper Cloud Concepts and Open Source Technologies by Juniper Networks

About the Course

In this course, you will learn fundamental cloud computing concepts. This course covers key benefits of cloud computing, cloud service models such as SaaS and IaaS; public, private and hybrid cloud deployment models and open-source cloud technologies. You will learn about Linux virtualization techniques, QEMU-KVM, Libvirt and popular cloud instance initialization approach cloud-init. This course covers the concepts of namespaces and how to connect them through Linux bridges and OpenvSwitch. You will also learn about containerization through Docker, Dockerfile and Docker networking....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder