Introduction to OpenStack and Kubernetes Orchestrators by Juniper Networks
About the Course
In this course, we will explain two open-source cloud management and orchestration platforms—OpenStack and Kubernetes. You will learn about different OpenStack concepts and the process to create virtual machines in OpenStack using the Web interface and the command line. You will also learn to automate these deployments using YAML-based Heat templates. OpenStack networking constructs, such as security groups and Floating IPs, will be covered in this course as well. The course will introduce you to Kubernetes architecture, API objects such as Pods and Services, the kubectl interface and integration with a CNI plugin for networking. The course will also demonstrate how an application can be deployed using Kubernetes....