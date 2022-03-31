Chevron Left
In this course, we will explain basic routing concepts including routing policy, routing and forwarding tables, routing instances, and Junos OS routing configuration basics. This course will also explain the concepts and configuration basics of user authentication, the various types of interfaces found on network devices, archiving configurations, configuring and analyzing system logging and tracing, and configuring SNMP for collecting and organizing information about managed devices. Other operational monitoring and maintenance tasks will be explored, including password recovery and how to upgrade Junos OS....
By Pascal U E

Mar 30, 2022

Very well formatted, but missing lab to practice

