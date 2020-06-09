This course introduces teachers and interested adults to K12 blended and online learning. Participants will design a blended or online unit and develop one module to use with K12 students.
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Trends and Standards in K12 Blended & Online Learning
Active Learning & Assessment in K12 Blended & Online Learning
Teaching Blended and Online in the Content Areas
Technologies for Blended & Online Instruction
