DF
Sep 25, 2016
Useful and practical information based on research and current trends. A must for anyone who teaches online courses, provides online professional learning, or teaches a technology-related subject.
AS
Jan 29, 2018
An in-depth coverage of the standards laid down by iNACOL - International Association for K-12 and Online Learning. Useful peer-graded assignments with helpful samples and examples.
By tara k d•
Jan 9, 2020
Very unhappy with having to wait for others to review my work, when there isn't a cohort. So now I've been waiting for over a month to finish. While the information is helpful in the course, I would not recommond.
By SALMA N•
Aug 25, 2020
I have learnt from the respected teachers of Coursera. It has given me confidence to teach online during the pandamic of covid-19. It's very important for the teachers to learn and develop professionally by online courses. It's the best use of technology at the right time.
By Trixie E C•
Jun 25, 2020
This course boosts my confidence in pursuing my goal to be a competent blended and online class teacher. Dr. Vega is a great instructor and I learned a lot from her.
By Prabhat C•
Jul 11, 2019
Very practical and useful course for any online trainer. Thanks the Dr Anissa Lokay Vega for creating such an wonderful curicullum.
By Katherine S•
Jul 30, 2021
This was an amazing experience! Totally recommended
By Mark M•
Jun 7, 2021
I enjoyed the course and learned some valuable strategies from the modules. If anything, it allowed for me to feel more confident about what I'm already doing in the classroom. I do think that there needs to be updates with the course since online and blended learning has changed drastically from 2014.
By Richard G•
Apr 9, 2021
The course needs to have its sources updated.
By Dera M•
Dec 15, 2020
This course had outdated material. The resources provided don't exist. Information was old in ways that there are now different versions. I was very disappointed with the lack of contact information that is updated, materials were 6 years voided and resources were all a fail because they don't exist and are not available.
By Shannon C D•
Jul 12, 2020
This course gave me a far better understanding of blended and online learning. It also helped prepare me for creating my own syllabus/welcome letter for blended-online learning, for creating my own blended/online unit, and for creating my own website for my students. This course was super helpful in preparing me for the ever-fluctuating teaching expectations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you!
By Kira A•
Jul 9, 2020
This course was great! It helped me to fully understand what a blended or online class really entails. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, educators are needing to adapt and learn how to engage their students in an online environment. I took this course as preparation for next school year, in which my school will begin the year online. Overall, the course was great, well-explained, and engaging!
By Bryan A•
May 9, 2020
This course addresses the need for 21st Century Learners. It also equips teachers with content knowledge, pedagogies in teaching in a blended and online classroom environment, and lastly, will be given varieties of teaching strategies and methodologies in coping with the K-12 curriculum.
By Andres B V•
Sep 10, 2020
It could have been ten stars if there is such a thing. A very engaging coursework developed by a top notch team. I have learned tremendously and is equipped with a new appreciation of blended learning and how it can help communities in the Philippines.
By Sara L G•
Jul 3, 2020
Of the different courses I have taken, THIS is the one that I got the most out of and have been able to implement in my teaching. I hope that the University System of Georgia and Dr. Lokey-Vega will have more MOOCs in the future.
By CV•
Dec 19, 2020
It was worth the eight weeks! The materials helped me a lot in my evaluation of actual blended and online learning programs that we are doing in school. Thank you!
By Rachel S•
Jun 25, 2020
I think this course gives in-depth knowledge and helps candidates to apply the knowledge in creating a course from scratch. Highly recommended!
By Jéssica M F•
Sep 11, 2017
Great and really useful, I enjoy it! It is a good opportunity to learn and apply educational standards!
By Édith G•
Mar 5, 2018
So interesting! A must for those who want to create their own blended or online courses!! Love it!
By Fleischer S•
Jul 31, 2017
I find the assingments really motivating and well built. I leaned a lot by doing that and see others.
By Meg A•
Jun 3, 2020
The whole point of this course is to show how you can be engaging while teaching an online course, but going through this course is less than engaging or informative. You read a few articles, watch a few videos, and answer a few questions. Really nothing in here information wise that I don't already know, and it is done in an unengaging way. Very disappointed.
By Dr. E M I A•
Aug 25, 2020
It was a great learning experience for me. The videos were wonderful and improved my knowledge about various aspects of blended and online learning including instructional design. Similarly the examples and tutorials were a big help. We gained important skills as well as some proficiency in using online tools such as Google Sites. The quizzes helped internalize key ideas. Great effort Dr. Lokey and all the peers.
By Jorge M P•
Jul 16, 2020
This course was very important for my professional growth. I had the opportunity to get to know the theory and the way in which American society works on the subject. And I still practiced what I learned. That was amazing!
By Angela M•
Jan 1, 2022
This is a great course. I have learnt so much from this course. I can only go forward and do my best with online learning. However, I cant afford to buy the Certificate.
By E R•
Jul 14, 2020
Learned a lot with this course. I appreciate the time and effort put into it. It is clear, provides all the necessary data, examples, etc. Truly, time well spent.