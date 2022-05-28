Learn more about knowledge exchange and how to use, protect and monetize your knowledge while working with various partners.
Interested in increasing the impact of your knowledge on society? This course is for those who are new to how knowledge is transferred from yourself or from a knowledge institute into society at large. It is for those who want to know how to protect their knowledge, how to approach parties for collaboration, and how to find the right funding for your idea. It is for those who want to start thinking about how knowledge exchange might be useful in their business or academic career. It provides an introduction to one of the basics of knowledge exchange, the stakeholders involved and the most common pitfalls on your way to transform our world with your ideas! About the course lecturers Each week a different expert in his or her field will shed light on a different aspect within knowledge exchange. In addition, each module contains an interview with a Leiden academic who will share his or her practical experience concerning that week's subject. Each module is introduced and concluded by the course leader, Professor Gert-Jan van Ommen, former head of the Department of Human Genetics of Leiden University Medical Center. About Luris This course was developed by Luris, in cooperation with Leiden University and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). As knowledge exchange office, Luris matches societal needs with possibilities available in Leiden and enhances the impact of novel technologies and knowledge from Leiden University and LUMC. Luris establishes valuable partnerships and represents the interests of academics and research teams.