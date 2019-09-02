Learner Reviews & Feedback for Knowledge Exchange: Using, Protecting and Monetizing Ideas with Third Parties by Universiteit Leiden
4.4
stars
12 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
Learn more about knowledge exchange and how to use, protect and monetize your knowledge while working with various partners.
Interested in increasing the impact of your knowledge on society? This course is for those who are new to how knowledge is transferred from yourself or from a knowledge institute into society at large. It is for those who want to know how to protect their knowledge, how to approach parties for collaboration, and how to find the right funding for your idea. It is for those who want to start thinking about how knowledge exchange might be useful in their business or academic career. It provides an introduction to one of the basics of knowledge exchange, the stakeholders involved and the most common pitfalls on your way to transform our world with your ideas!
About the course lecturers
Each week a different expert in his or her field will shed light on a different aspect within knowledge exchange. In addition, each module contains an interview with a Leiden academic who will share his or her practical experience concerning that week's subject. Each module is introduced and concluded by the course leader, Professor Gert-Jan van Ommen, former head of the Department of Human Genetics of Leiden University Medical Center.
About Luris
This course was developed by Luris, in cooperation with Leiden University and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). As knowledge exchange office, Luris matches societal needs with possibilities available in Leiden and enhances the impact of novel technologies and knowledge from Leiden University and LUMC. Luris establishes valuable partnerships and represents the interests of academics and research teams....
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Knowledge Exchange: Using, Protecting and Monetizing Ideas with Third Parties
By Carlo N
•
Sep 2, 2019
Very recommended and useful course. It is affordable for anybody with some basic knowledge. Some questions could be nicely tricky but absolute not impossible. Let's say you have to think before answer.
By Rodrigo S M
•
Jul 15, 2021
Excelente curso, como introduccion al mundo del trabajo colaborativo real entre academia e industria
By Jesús D Z M
•
Nov 16, 2017
oragmatic
By Elia
•
Aug 16, 2019
Very useful for reserarchers and law practicioners on basics of knowledge exchange and protection of results. The quizes are a bit misleading, but in general the course is affordable for anybody with some basic knowledge on the field.
By Guillermo F B
•
Nov 16, 2017
The course is fine, but it could have been better.