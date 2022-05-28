About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 65 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 65 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

CONTEXT University [Testing]

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

63 hours to complete

Untitled Module

63 hours to complete
1 video (Total min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Untitled Module

1 hour to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

10 minutes to complete

android

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder