About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Public Health, Mitigation, and Governmental Responses: Federal, State, and Local

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings
1 hour to complete

COVID-19 Regulation and Civil Liberties

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

COVID-19 Regulation and Civil Liberties, Continued

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 93 min), 4 readings
1 hour to complete

Legal Issues in the Public Health Ecosystem

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Legal Duties and Liability

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min), 6 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Criminal Justice and Society's Most Vulnerable

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings

