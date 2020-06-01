Chevron Left
The COVID-19 crisis raises a number of important legal issues. The matter of federal authority, growing principally out of the White House’s orders, looms large. The actions of governors and local authorities have been especially critical, as emergency shelter-in-place and other important regulations are directed at individuals and businesses. Health care strategies, such as telemedicine, and decisions of the Food & Drug Administration prompt specialized legal considerations. At the person-to-person level, many matters of legal duty and liability arise, emerging from contracts, insurance, and employment relations. Even as the disease curve flattens, legal issues will persist. For example, the necessity for testing and tracing infected individuals raises difficult issues of privacy as the government engages in surveillance and continues its strategies of control. This Teach-Out is an opportunity to explore together how the law impacts and is impacted by events as they unfold around us. This free Teach-Out will begin on Monday, April 27th and run for four weeks. In an attempt to stay as current as possible, we will be releasing the course materials on a rolling basis each week....

By Anthony L C

Jun 1, 2020

This was an interesting course. It would be nice if I could have purchased a certificate for the course!

By Becky B W

Jun 1, 2020

This was a very well curated course. All of the videos and readings were well presented and so informative. Thanks for offering this course!

By Tymesia

Jun 7, 2020

Was great information on what it is we need to know what’s going on behind COVID-19

By Crystle C

Jun 14, 2020

Excellent course and very apt during this pandemic! As I do not have any legal background, but work in medicine and public health, it gave me a good understanding of legal issues that may be involved with enforcing social distancing and quarantine measures. There were parts in that course that would enter into a bit of legal jargon territory, but still easy to understand, because of the real-life examples that they provide.

By BEATRIZ M R

Jul 8, 2020

It's perfect, It would be perfect with a certification

By Jay P T

Jun 8, 2020

Vague and more like a mind dump than a worthwhile insight into the current pandemic case law.

By Andrea H O

Sep 2, 2021

Needs upgrade to 2021 covid situation.

By Sandra E

Sep 14, 2021

The material is completely outdated to what is happening today, September 12, 21.

By ADELLE L

Mar 1, 2021

The course was excellent. Professor Daniel was a great moderator asking many of the questions I had and I'm not even in the legal field. But, I completed all assignments and have yet to see either my certificate of completion or viewed under course completion. I even paid for it (a month of service).

By Megha M

May 27, 2020

Its one of the best course keeping in mind this current pandemic situation where everyone is dealing out with each & every aspect by accepting "New Normal".

By Heather W

Feb 24, 2021

well noted topics for this current pandemic!

By Travles L

Apr 14, 2022

Excellent material

By Ola O

Mar 19, 2022

Exceptional.

By Xiangru C

May 27, 2021

By MITCHELL S M

Feb 2, 2022

Educational.

