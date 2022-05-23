In this course, you will learn how to create and implement an effective lead management strategy for your business using HubSpot’s tools. After learning the importance of lead management within the context of the buyer’s journey, you will learn best practices for auditing and mapping out your process as well as for using a sales and marketing SLA. You’ll learn how to organize your leads by both segmenting them and qualifying them within a lead qualification framework. Nurturing relationships with your leads will be a key part of these practices, as well. Next, you’ll learn how to assign values to leads in order to prioritize outreach along with how to quickly assign each lead to the right representative on your team. You’ll learn to use metrics to track your lead management results and report them using HubSpot’s dashboard. Finally, the course will culminate in the application of your skills to build a lead management flow in HubSpot.
This course is part of the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate
Learners don't need sales experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.
How to create an effective lead management strategy and workflow
Lead segmentation, qualification, and nurturing within HubSpot
How to track lead managemetn results and report them in a dashboard
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Data Analysis
- Lead Management
HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Syllabus
Introduction to Lead Management
In the first week you will be introduced to the importance and fundamental concepts of lead management. You'll learn how to define your lead lifecycle stages and map out your lead management process. You'll also learn how to use a service level agreement to set your sales and marketing goals as well as how to lead an effective "smarketing" meeting. By the end of the week you will have completed three exercises that will become part of your final peer review project.
Segmenting, Qualifying and Nurturing Leads
This week you will focus on organizing and nurturing your leads. You'll learn how to segment and qualify leads with a lead qualification framework. You will also learn how to use HubSpots tools to optimize these processes. You’ll discover how to use HubSpot to create a lead nurturing campaign and workflow. You’ll complete two more exercises for your final project.
Scoring and Routing Leads
This week is all about lead prioritization and routing. You'll learn how to use lead scoring to prioritize your qualified leads and how to set up this process in HubSpot. In the second lesson you'll learn how to implement lead routing with HubSpot and why it is important to set up this process. You’ll use this new knowledge to complete the final exercise for your course project.
Measuring Lead Management Success
In the fourth week you'll learn how to create a lead management dashboard in HubSpot and use it to measure your lead management success. You'll discover key metrics to measure to analyze your success. You'll also learn how to create lead management reports in HubSpot.
About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate
Whether you're completely new to sales and looking to start a new career, or you want to grow in your current sales role, this five-course career training program from the inbound sales experts at HubSpot can help you reach your career goals.
