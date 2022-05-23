About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need sales experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate. 

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to create an effective lead management strategy and workflow

  • Lead segmentation, qualification, and nurturing within HubSpot

  • How to track lead managemetn results and report them in a dashboard

Skills you will gain

  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Data Analysis
  • Lead Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
HubSpot Sales Representative
Beginner Level

Learners don't need sales experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate. 

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

HubSpot Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction to Lead Management

7 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 90 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Segmenting, Qualifying and Nurturing Leads

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Scoring and Routing Leads

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Measuring Lead Management Success

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate

HubSpot Sales Representative

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder