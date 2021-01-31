About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
ICPM Certified Supervisor
Beginner Level

To succeed is this course you should have a high school diploma or equivalent and three years of work experience.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the expectations and needs that employees have and how a supervisor can motivate them for improved performance by satisfying those needs.

  • Explain the essential skills leaders need, identify several specific leadership styles, and explain when the use of each style is appropriate.

  • Explain the supervisor’s role in carrying out the control function, the importance of quality, and techniques to maximize quality.

  • Explain why accounting and financial information are important to organizational control, and how to interpret key financial statements.

Skills you will gain

  • motivating
  • leading
  • Communication
  • controlling
  • accounting and finance
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Leading and Inspiring Others

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Motivating People at Work

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Controlling and Improving Results

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Accounting and Financial Information

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)

About the ICPM Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate

ICPM Certified Supervisor

