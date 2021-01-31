This course gives you access to the essential skills and knowledge that you will need as a supervisor to lead and motivate employees, and to implement and monitor effective organizational controls. At its conclusion, you will be able to:
About this Course
To succeed is this course you should have a high school diploma or equivalent and three years of work experience.
What you will learn
Identify the expectations and needs that employees have and how a supervisor can motivate them for improved performance by satisfying those needs.
Explain the essential skills leaders need, identify several specific leadership styles, and explain when the use of each style is appropriate.
Explain the supervisor’s role in carrying out the control function, the importance of quality, and techniques to maximize quality.
Explain why accounting and financial information are important to organizational control, and how to interpret key financial statements.
Skills you will gain
- motivating
- leading
- Communication
- controlling
- accounting and finance
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Leading and Inspiring Others
At the conclusion of this module you will better understand the process of leadership, the role that supervisors play as leaders, and how effective leadership affects employees and the organization as a whole.
Motivating People at Work
At the end of this module you will be able to explain the concept of motivation and the factors that motivate employee behavior. You will further understand the important role supervisors play in motivating employees through rewards, needs fulfillment, empowerment and job design.
Controlling and Improving Results
At the end of this module you will be able to explain the controlling process and why controlling is a crucial part of a supervisor's job. You will further understand and be able to explain the importance of quality and several important theories for measuring and improving quality. Finally you will learn best practices for implementing control and reducing resistance to change.
Accounting and Financial Information
At the end of this module you will understand why accounting and finance are important factors in the job of a supervisor. In addition you will be able to explain the purpose and importance of key financial statements and interpret those statements to improve your effectiveness as a supervisor.
About the ICPM Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate
Pursue better job opportunities and prove your knowledge and skills confidently with the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate. Through the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate you will acquire the supervision skills you need to become an efficient, effective supervisor. Plus, you'll be able to apply what you learn in the real world, immediately to help you advance in your career.
