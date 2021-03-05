Chevron Left
Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control by Institute of Certified Professional Managers

4.8
stars
121 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

This course gives you access to the essential skills and knowledge that you will need as a supervisor to lead and motivate employees, and to implement and monitor effective organizational controls. At its conclusion, you will be able to: • Identify the skills that leaders need and explain when specific leadership styles are appropriately used. • Identify factors that supervisors can use to motivate individuals and groups for improved performance. • Describe the supervisor’s role in carrying out the four steps of the control process. • Identify quality standards and explain why consistent quality is crucial to organizational success. • Understand key financial statements and use the information to improve organizational controls. Most importantly, you will be able to apply this knowledge immediately to be a more effective, efficient supervisor. If you want to become or are currently working as a supervisor, this course is made for you. You do not need to have management or supervisory. If you have a high school diploma or its equivalent and a few years of work experience, you are qualified for this course. There are no prerequisites for this course, and you do not need any special software....

Top reviews

AW

Aug 21, 2021

This is great, I gain some insight about leadership style and to motivate our employees or coworkers. Thank you for providing this. Also, the task is quite challenging but overall this is good.

RP

Jun 7, 2021

I is a very motivational Leadership course. I learnt practice Self Awareness, Building relationship and trust among team and others. I really enjoyed the course

By Joshua A

Mar 5, 2021

thoroughly enjoyable course content.....a must do course for anybody interested in acquiring or sharpening his or her leadership and managerial skills.........

By Rizwana L

Feb 1, 2021

This is very helpful and benificial for business students and also for managers and supervisors.

By Ricardo A A G

Nov 27, 2020

Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control

By Rovshan J

Jan 15, 2021

Thanks to Coursera Team and appreciate Mr. Koch's presentations.

By Emmanuel T B

Dec 21, 2020

Very much informative

By Nur a A

Dec 27, 2020

Insightful.

By Ilie

Mar 1, 2022

I​ really enjoyed this course- extremely relevant and a lot of great takeaways for management/supervisors and those performing in HR roles. My favourite part was on 'motivating' which is critical for any organisation with employees.

By Tinuola A

Feb 9, 2022

This course is highly recommended; insightful and excellently presented. I found the situational model of leadership, motivation drivers, intentional control, and Accounting/ Financial aspects quite profound. Thanks Coursera!

By Ayu C W

Aug 22, 2021

This is great, I gain some insight about leadership style and to motivate our employees or coworkers. Thank you for providing this. Also, the task is quite challenging but overall this is good.

By Deleted A

May 16, 2021

Thank you very much to my respected and valuable instructor and Coursera, a respected and valuable education platform. As an outspoken person, I am grateful to you. Kind regards.

By Rekha P

Jun 8, 2021

I is a very motivational Leadership course. I learnt practice Self Awareness, Building relationship and trust among team and others. I really enjoyed the course

By Yudhistira S P

May 3, 2022

Great for me to understanding the concept of Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control by ICPM

By Kirsten H

Feb 1, 2022

Excellent course, well presented - great course. I learned a lot. Thank you.

By Alya H A M

Sep 19, 2021

best course ever many informative skills and details

By vinit k g

Apr 5, 2022

course material is fantastic for the working person

By Manar M N H

Feb 24, 2022

Great course , Lots of information , Thank you.

By SRIRAM B

Apr 2, 2022

Excellent, impressive and detailed course.

By Ruth K

Feb 5, 2022

Good course with detailed information

By Robin L

Nov 23, 2021

It's simple but practical, I love it.

By Ahadov R A

Apr 9, 2022

İt was great practice, wonderful.

By Sanjiv K S

Feb 13, 2022

Very good and structured course.

By Miroslav Z

Dec 28, 2021

great course and great lecturer

By Kamugisha c

Jul 20, 2021

s​o inspirational and educative

By Karampatos G

Mar 4, 2021

Leadership skills ! Very well !

By Rodney M

May 7, 2021

Excellent course outline.

