AW
Aug 21, 2021
This is great, I gain some insight about leadership style and to motivate our employees or coworkers. Thank you for providing this. Also, the task is quite challenging but overall this is good.
RP
Jun 7, 2021
I is a very motivational Leadership course. I learnt practice Self Awareness, Building relationship and trust among team and others. I really enjoyed the course
By Joshua A•
Mar 5, 2021
thoroughly enjoyable course content.....a must do course for anybody interested in acquiring or sharpening his or her leadership and managerial skills.........
By Rizwana L•
Feb 1, 2021
This is very helpful and benificial for business students and also for managers and supervisors.
By Ricardo A A G•
Nov 27, 2020
Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control
By Rovshan J•
Jan 15, 2021
Thanks to Coursera Team and appreciate Mr. Koch's presentations.
By Emmanuel T B•
Dec 21, 2020
Very much informative
By Nur a A•
Dec 27, 2020
Insightful.
By Ilie•
Mar 1, 2022
I really enjoyed this course- extremely relevant and a lot of great takeaways for management/supervisors and those performing in HR roles. My favourite part was on 'motivating' which is critical for any organisation with employees.
By Tinuola A•
Feb 9, 2022
This course is highly recommended; insightful and excellently presented. I found the situational model of leadership, motivation drivers, intentional control, and Accounting/ Financial aspects quite profound. Thanks Coursera!
By Ayu C W•
Aug 22, 2021
This is great, I gain some insight about leadership style and to motivate our employees or coworkers. Thank you for providing this. Also, the task is quite challenging but overall this is good.
By Deleted A•
May 16, 2021
Thank you very much to my respected and valuable instructor and Coursera, a respected and valuable education platform. As an outspoken person, I am grateful to you. Kind regards.
By Rekha P•
Jun 8, 2021
I is a very motivational Leadership course. I learnt practice Self Awareness, Building relationship and trust among team and others. I really enjoyed the course
By Yudhistira S P•
May 3, 2022
Great for me to understanding the concept of Leadership, Motivation and Organizational Control by ICPM
By Kirsten H•
Feb 1, 2022
Excellent course, well presented - great course. I learned a lot. Thank you.
By Alya H A M•
Sep 19, 2021
best course ever many informative skills and details
By vinit k g•
Apr 5, 2022
course material is fantastic for the working person
By Manar M N H•
Feb 24, 2022
Great course , Lots of information , Thank you.
By SRIRAM B•
Apr 2, 2022
Excellent, impressive and detailed course.
By Ruth K•
Feb 5, 2022
Good course with detailed information
By Robin L•
Nov 23, 2021
It's simple but practical, I love it.
By Ahadov R A•
Apr 9, 2022
İt was great practice, wonderful.
By Sanjiv K S•
Feb 13, 2022
Very good and structured course.
By Miroslav Z•
Dec 28, 2021
great course and great lecturer
By Kamugisha c•
Jul 20, 2021
so inspirational and educative
By Karampatos G•
Mar 4, 2021
Leadership skills ! Very well !
By Rodney M•
May 7, 2021
Excellent course outline.