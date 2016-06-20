EG
Aug 5, 2017
Excellent course. The quality of the material submitted by peers needs to be improved, possibly by making the rubric tougher.
KA
Dec 18, 2015
Great course and great professor .. take it as you you will the results of what this course will teach you immediately :)
By Bernard D V•
Jun 20, 2016
A final course, more practical than the 2 first, about leadership. A great course before the Capstone !
By Biswajit G•
Apr 13, 2017
Extremely practical and helpful. I will recommend this course to everyone!
By Meenakshi B•
Jan 29, 2019
Thanks for this wonderful specialization! This brought a lot of strength to my thinking, stringing my own thoughts neatly and helping me to grow more aware with deeper insights. There are somethings that you carry with you forever like your baby's first smile, first snow on your face or your first kiss. I'm adding this specialization to that list. Sincere thanks once again!
By Thierry G•
Oct 26, 2017
This course makes a fantastic synthesis of all the elements that define innovative and motivating leaders. I loved it and I live my manager life for years using quite similar methods. I am now perfectly happy to see that I was not the only one to have such a broad view on what authenticity and generosity can bring to boost innovation et thus generativeness!
By Abhejit A•
Dec 12, 2019
An honour to have participated in one of the elite courses from HEC Paris by one of their most elite professors. Clearly the SR model has been applied and adopted by corporate leaders and corporations around the globe, and despite its vintage, it is still so applicable in the current and future business scenarios.
By catherine h•
Nov 22, 2018
Fantastic course for leadership skills.
I am going forward with skills that I will apply to my work and even life experiences. If all work places applied the SR protocols they will be so much more productive.
I highly recommend this course.
By Marcia S d A•
Oct 14, 2016
It´s a excellent experience for professional and personal life. The exercises and opportunities to review answers of other participants is a good way to learn how to apply the contend in different situations.
By María d C O R•
Jun 28, 2018
¡Enriquecedor, estimulante, excelente!El capítulo sobre la poesía en el módulo 4: hermoso, me llenó de entusiasmo, muchas gracias por compartirlo.María del Consuelo Ortiz Reguer
By Juan G R A•
Oct 1, 2020
This course changes the way that I see life and the way that I manage my relationships in my professional and personal life. Thanks Valérie
By Enrique G G•
Aug 6, 2017
By Khaled A•
Dec 19, 2015
By Agnes K•
Dec 23, 2019
very inspiring and encouraging i've gain a lot of leadership skills that will help me in managing myself and my teams
By Iffat G•
Feb 25, 2017
Fantastic course. I have done all three of the previous modules and would love to move on to the capstone.
By Rach A•
Nov 12, 2020
One of the most interesting management courses on Coursera with an outstanding lectures from Valerie.
By NIKOLAOS A•
Dec 10, 2019
Every Course helps me enrich my knowledge about the savoir-relier protocol. Really great MOOCS
By Capt. Y S R ( L & S•
May 26, 2020
It was well conceptualized and Great course to see insights among distinguished peers
By Safwan N•
Aug 23, 2017
The course provides me with the necessary skills to lead my team in a better way .
By Pore J•
Mar 16, 2016
One of the best courses by Coursera, it significant improve my leadership skill.
By Olivier D P•
Feb 12, 2021
very interesting. I will be to have a meeting with people certified !
By Khayala J•
Apr 25, 2019
It was one of the best courses that I have finished. Thanks a lot
By Wouter S•
Apr 29, 2017
Even more usefull concept to apply SR on an organizational level!
By Peyron•
May 23, 2016
Crystal clear course on agile and innovative organizations
By José d J D L C G•
Mar 17, 2016
Excellent course and excellent teacher. Congratulations!!
By Lydia S•
Oct 2, 2017
Looked at the wider leadership within your organisations
By KONAKANCHI S P•
Feb 9, 2016
I really loved all the three MOOCs in this speclization