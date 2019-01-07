KZ
Feb 10, 2016
The assignments develop good reflection skills and deep thinking. Quality of presenters is very professional and well structured. Very inspirational!
KJ
Feb 24, 2019
I really enjoyed and loved this course. It is one of the best courses where you can improve your self-awareness, confidence and leadership skill.
By Paulo C•
Jan 6, 2019
The conversation section took forever to find another person, and you can't keep doing it without this section, so don't recommend.
By Katherine Z•
Feb 11, 2016
The assignments develop good reflection skills and deep thinking. Quality of presenters is very professional and well structured. Very inspirational!
By Jaqueline G C•
Jan 14, 2019
The course is amazing but sometimes there´s not enough people taking it so, you have to wait a lot to get your homeworks assesed but at the end of the day you still get a grade... don´t worry!
By Dipesh G•
Jul 3, 2020
Big Thanks to Prof. Valerie Gauthier for her exceptional teaching style. This course was great learning experience with theory and hands on experience. Self portrait and Client consultant exercise for addressing leadership challenge was amazing. This was life long learning lesson for solving any problem at hand.
By Sanzaya P•
Oct 6, 2016
Many important things, we always think , its in our head but when we give word to it , we become realize that , it was not in head, We need regular introspection, realignment and redirect our life as no path is straight forward. It's a course worth going for and than daring to jump for more....
By Diana L B M•
Mar 2, 2016
Ending today this MOOC can only say that I am very happy for this opportunity , I feel more confident and comfortable to exercise leadership aware in my line of work that is organizational and feel that I have now more tools to add value to my community and the world. Thank you!
By Patrick L•
Feb 16, 2016
Ravi de suivre cette formation très instructive et passionnante. Merci pour le talent avec lequel les différents acteurs nous apportent leurs connaissances et leurs expériences avec générosité et authenticité, simplicité et humanité.
By Graziella B•
Jan 1, 2022
In addition to all the skills this course / the "savoir-relier" approach develop, the thumb up in the bottom of the script in not enough to express our reactions while watching the videos... we need more emoji... :-)
By Muheti N M•
Sep 11, 2016
Absolutely amazing, to complete this course it requires a lot of resilience, focus and determination. The good thing about it is that all the tools for a successful completion are given during the teachings.
By Antoine B•
May 10, 2020
Very well built MOOC with a good progress step by step. Very insightfull and good to increase leadership skills, or I'd rather say "characteristics". Follow the MOOC to know why! :-)
By Khayala J•
Feb 25, 2019
I really enjoyed and loved this course. It is one of the best courses where you can improve your self-awareness, confidence and leadership skill.
By NIKOLAOS A•
Oct 18, 2019
An excellent class. Really great continuation with the first one. I have learned a lot from it and I am really excited for what is to come!
By PIYUSH S•
Apr 21, 2020
Truly an enriching experience where I was systematic helped to discover more about myself and my leadership style. Thanks & Regards
By Andrea I•
Aug 21, 2016
Great course. The second in the line which gives a deeper understanding of a new more engaging style of leadership.
By Jesse H•
May 26, 2018
This series of courses has been useful to me in thinking about teams, leadership and the like. I do recommend it.
By Jesus J S G•
Sep 2, 2021
It is a very useful Course, to do introspection and get the best out of the leader that we all carry inside.
By Asim R•
Aug 24, 2016
Honored to be a learner of this course, have attended a lot of leadership workshop but this one is the best
By Robert A A J•
Apr 28, 2020
This course really showwd me how to harness my senses and utilize them to become a better leader.
By Marcus G•
Apr 13, 2020
Great course that made you look internally as to where you can improve as a person as a leader.
By Mariela L C•
Feb 1, 2017
Thank you for this opportunity. I am excited to be part of this Leadership Course. Mariela
By Alia R•
Apr 30, 2020
Fantastic course......helped me take a deep dive into my relational aspect of leadership.
By Alexandre M S•
Mar 25, 2016
This MOOC is so valuable. I feel much more energized and motivated to pursue my dreams.
By Wouter S•
Apr 27, 2017
Course did teach me really deep lessons about myself and how I relate to others.
By Dominika W•
Jan 16, 2017
Absolute gem! challenging and rewarding, makes you really go for what you know.
By Sebastian B•
Mar 13, 2016
Great Course! Helped a lot for the future and gave some complete new insights.