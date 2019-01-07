Chevron Left
With this course you will position your own leadership style and grow your resilience In this course, second course of the "Inspirational Leadership" Specialization, you will discover the characteristics of charismatic leadership. You’ll personally learn how to embody these traits through the “Savoir-Relier” (art of connecting and leading with sense) methodology, which covers 3Gs: being Genuine, Generous, and Generative. You will then choose which style of leadership best fits you, why and when so you can adapt to more complex and difficult situations with resilience. In a “Self-Portrait” and “Conversation” with your classmates, you will be able to adjust your own ideas about your leadership styles and strengths, allowing you to increase your self-awareness, improve your relational intelligence, and prepare you to confront crises and resolve conflicts. You will also be better prepared to face difficult situations and make better decisions by relying on both your perception and analytical skills. All these skills will help you create sense in your team so you can lead it better. This course is part of a Specialization on Leadership called “Inspirational Leadership: Leading with Sense”, so you may want to take the course “Building Your Leadership Skills” prior of taking this course. As where in course 1 “Building Your Leadership Skills” you have mostly worked on your inner-self and on the relation between you and the other, in this course you’ll work on the relationship between you and the group, improving your leadership skills when interacting in a team. Leaders from different organizations and participants of the HEC Paris Leadership Certificate, the program from which this course and specialization is inspired, will share with you their insights about what it takes to become a great leader in a group or team and what they are able to achieve now that they apply The Savoir-Relier methodology....

KZ

Feb 10, 2016

The assignments develop good reflection skills and deep thinking. Quality of presenters is very professional and well structured. Very inspirational!

KJ

Feb 24, 2019

I really enjoyed and loved this course. It is one of the best courses where you can improve your self-awareness, confidence and leadership skill.

By Paulo C

Jan 6, 2019

The conversation section took forever to find another person, and you can't keep doing it without this section, so don't recommend.

By Jaqueline G C

Jan 14, 2019

The course is amazing but sometimes there´s not enough people taking it so, you have to wait a lot to get your homeworks assesed but at the end of the day you still get a grade... don´t worry!

By Dipesh G

Jul 3, 2020

Big Thanks to Prof. Valerie Gauthier for her exceptional teaching style. This course was great learning experience with theory and hands on experience. Self portrait and Client consultant exercise for addressing leadership challenge was amazing. This was life long learning lesson for solving any problem at hand.

By Sanzaya P

Oct 6, 2016

Many important things, we always think , its in our head but when we give word to it , we become realize that , it was not in head, We need regular introspection, realignment and redirect our life as no path is straight forward. It's a course worth going for and than daring to jump for more....

By Diana L B M

Mar 2, 2016

Ending today this MOOC can only say that I am very happy for this opportunity , I feel more confident and comfortable to exercise leadership aware in my line of work that is organizational and feel that I have now more tools to add value to my community and the world. Thank you!

By Patrick L

Feb 16, 2016

Ravi de suivre cette formation très instructive et passionnante. Merci pour le talent avec lequel les différents acteurs nous apportent leurs connaissances et leurs expériences avec générosité et authenticité, simplicité et humanité.

By Graziella B

Jan 1, 2022

In addition to all the skills this course / the "savoir-relier" approach develop, the thumb up in the bottom of the script in not enough to express our reactions while watching the videos... we need more emoji... :-)

By Muheti N M

Sep 11, 2016

Absolutely amazing, to complete this course it requires a lot of resilience, focus and determination. The good thing about it is that all the tools for a successful completion are given during the teachings.

By Antoine B

May 10, 2020

Very well built MOOC with a good progress step by step. Very insightfull and good to increase leadership skills, or I'd rather say "characteristics". Follow the MOOC to know why! :-)

By NIKOLAOS A

Oct 18, 2019

An excellent class. Really great continuation with the first one. I have learned a lot from it and I am really excited for what is to come!

By PIYUSH S

Apr 21, 2020

Truly an enriching experience where I was systematic helped to discover more about myself and my leadership style. Thanks & Regards

By Andrea I

Aug 21, 2016

Great course. The second in the line which gives a deeper understanding of a new more engaging style of leadership.

By Jesse H

May 26, 2018

This series of courses has been useful to me in thinking about teams, leadership and the like. I do recommend it.

By Jesus J S G

Sep 2, 2021

It is a very useful Course, to do introspection and get the best out of the leader that we all carry inside.

By Asim R

Aug 24, 2016

Honored to be a learner of this course, have attended a lot of leadership workshop but this one is the best

By Robert A A J

Apr 28, 2020

This course really showwd me how to harness my senses and utilize them to become a better leader.

By Marcus G

Apr 13, 2020

Great course that made you look internally as to where you can improve as a person as a leader.

By Mariela L C

Feb 1, 2017

Thank you for this opportunity. I am excited to be part of this Leadership Course. Mariela

By Alia R

Apr 30, 2020

Fantastic course......helped me take a deep dive into my relational aspect of leadership.

By Alexandre M S

Mar 25, 2016

This MOOC is so valuable. I feel much more energized and motivated to pursue my dreams.

By Wouter S

Apr 27, 2017

Course did teach me really deep lessons about myself and how I relate to others.

By Dominika W

Jan 16, 2017

Absolute gem! challenging and rewarding, makes you really go for what you know.

By Sebastian B

Mar 13, 2016

Great Course! Helped a lot for the future and gave some complete new insights.

