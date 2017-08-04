KG
Jul 24, 2017
My second favorite course in the Achieving Professional and Personal Success. Everyone can benefit from this course. I really liked having to identify my strengths in leadership!
DQ
Mar 11, 2020
One of the best courses I've ever learnt. I will definitely need to review many more times and recommend to people around me. It's must-watch for anyone who wants to truly live.
By Vicki N•
Aug 4, 2017
This was an amazing class. Not only was the content engaging but the professor used appropriate supplement materials to make it easy to follow along. The background in the videos was aesthetically pleasing and the professor had a friendly demeanor. The content expanded on both well known and less known individuals which caused me to keep investigating and learning about the examples even after I completed the class. I feel this class was very helpful and I will use the information in the future. I highly recommend this class.
By Jonathan S•
Oct 2, 2017
Great course that will give you food for thought as you approach any career change, transition or just want to think about how to further excel in life.
By Merary S•
May 15, 2017
This course was easy to follow, it is thought provoking and if you are ready to approach your life with flexibility and patience, this is insightful and inspiring material. I follow the writing of Prof. Friedman watching the course video was very engaging as well. In fact, I hate to admit, I am not very engaged by online learning and this is the first course on this platform that I was able to complete. Lastly it has inspired to me to challenge myself in new ways and to read some of the biographies/autobiographies shared. In a time period where we "follow" people it is nice to dig a little deeper into their histories and what decisions and theories shape who they are.
By Rajat S•
Jun 20, 2021
The course is:
1. Orderly
2.Clear as to what we must expect from the teachers and from ourselves
3. Authentic stories, lectures and lessons
4. Empowers one to really build one's life the way one want like building a sand castle in beach
By Gilbert C•
Jan 30, 2020
Overall a useful course for beginners first thinking about their careers, although there is room to grow for more advanced students as well. My main issue is that the course focuses on surveys that basically test memory while leaving the most important exercises as optional, in which case the assessment design was structured to emphasise things that, in my view, were less important. However, if you take the course seriously and complete the exercises anyway, it has a lot to teach. As with any course that is dependent on student feedback for assessments the quality of your experience is always going to vary with the quality of your cohort.
By Gary S•
Apr 28, 2020
Mostly anecdotes about successful people and the qualities they have. Nice stories but I imagine others with similar backgrounds and skills may have fallen on their faces. I would have liked to see more science linking the skills to outcomes.
By Karen M•
Aug 2, 2020
this is a magnificent course; I absolutely loved it. The presenter is fabulous, pacing, timing, inflections, the sequencing and build up of layers of information was spell-binding. I could do the whole thing again, just to listen to him. the subjects were fascinating, OK, I've loved Bruce Springsteen, my entire life and indeed, Born to Run and Thunder Road saved my life in the early1980s, so the course had my buy-in immediately, but it never disappointed at all, in any way.
By Nikko D M•
Oct 17, 2021
I highly recommend this course for those who would like to improve their leadership skills in whatever industry they are working right now. I've learned new ways and strategies on how to envision things not only for the betterment of myself but also for those people who sorrounds me.
By Kevin G•
Jul 25, 2017
My second favorite course in the Achieving Professional and Personal Success. Everyone can benefit from this course. I really liked having to identify my strengths in leadership!
By Quang T•
Mar 12, 2020
One of the best courses I've ever learnt. I will definitely need to review many more times and recommend to people around me. It's must-watch for anyone who wants to truly live.
By Jose O•
Jul 25, 2019
Not totally conviced on the classification provided by the theory of Total Leadership, but enjoyed the biographic examples and practical lessons related to them.
By Lavanya Y•
Jul 26, 2021
I have loved the underlying concept of 4-way wins and bringing harmony to various domains of life. It is a great affirmation that it is okay to make sacrifices in some parts of life when required, as long as they bring meaning to your overall vision of life. I enjoyed listening to the stories of these 6 exemplars and practicing some of the exercises to develop/strengthen each of the skills. However, I felt that the quizzes are not of much value as they purely focus on memory instead of practical application. I also feel it would have been better if we also learnt about practical challenges in developing these skills and how to overcome them
By Timur N•
Dec 19, 2021
This course just wastes u time. Meaningless and unuseful. They just tell you some common phrase that u can take from Wikipedia.
Course is worthless.
By Nga K C•
Feb 16, 2019
Professor was too slow and too long winded. Was playing at 200% speed but still couldn't do it. awful
By Deepak T•
Apr 29, 2020
Didnt find it exciting to go beyond. Could have been better.
By Majo M•
Mar 12, 2017
I enjoyed each of the lessons and learnt from the experiences & stories of each of the people selected. I've practiced some of the exercises to develop my leadership skills and will use these exercises with my Leadership Coaching clients. Thanks to professor S. Friedman for the course. I look forward to continuing taking courses @ Wharton Online & other Coursera programs. Gracias. Maria Jose Monti
By Suhaimi C•
Jul 29, 2021
Awesome course. I love learning from people's success and how they did it so I can apply it to my life step by step and better planned and more structured. Thank you for teaching and sharing this course. Highly recommend taking this course if you would like to lead the life you want that you had never thought before.
By Mohammed E•
Jul 6, 2018
Amazing course for everyone who need to improve his leadership skills and develop his own style while leading others. Also It's great for anyone want to know more about himself and try to improve using leading examples from different walks of life. Great course and really recommend it.
By Daniela P•
Sep 4, 2017
Excellent leadership model - best i've seen so far. Very clear explanations about what it takes to really succeed in life, and great exercises for inner exploration and increased self awareness. I highly recommend this to anyone who has any questions about the direction of their life.
By Huanhuan J•
Nov 5, 2017
This is a great course, it helps people who loves both work & family to achieve harmony between different parts of lifes (home &work&community&self), for new mother like me, it's a relief that there are things I can do to learn not to give up on any of the things that I do like.
By Russell N•
Feb 9, 2020
Very well put together. Professor did a great job of presenting the materials, showing examples, as well as how to apply the material. Definitely recommend for anyone, regardless of if you are a coach, business manager, parent. Everyone can take something away from this class.
By Nada E D•
Nov 3, 2020
Well strctured , led and executed course. Gave great real life examples, up-to-date as well, which is very valuable in the modern fast paced enviroment. The Exercises, book inspirations and personal note of Prof. Stewart Friedman make the course a definite reccommendation.
By Richard G•
Jul 3, 2018
I thoroughly enjoyed the course. It's a shame that Eric Greitens had to recently resign as Governor of Missouri. One item that would have improved this course would have been a brief interview or just an introduction, approx. 5 minute, with each of the exemplars.
By Karan B•
Aug 12, 2018
Every word from Prof. Friedman is as inspirational as it can get. I strongly suggest that students actually take time to absorb what is being instructed and reflect upon their own lives. Please do not just go through this course for the sake of a certificate.
By Juana L•
May 12, 2020
It is a very clear and practical.
Profesor Steward has a very pleasant voice and way of narrating.
Useful as it can be.
I only had a problem is that I never received the results for the total leadership survey. It arrived into my mail, but with 0 data