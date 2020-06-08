Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for LGBTQ Pride: From Origins to Evolution Teach-Out by University of Michigan

4.7
stars
46 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

At its origin in the late 60s and early 70s, Pride in the U.S. was a radical claiming of space for LGBTQ individuals and communities. Today’s Pride has evolved to a hypervisible month-long celebration across different parts of the world, but Pride as a personal experience and representation of communities remains complicated. In this Teach-Out, we will discuss the history of Pride and what it means for individuals and communities today. The Purpose of this Teach-Out is to dive deeper into the complexities of Pride as an event and as a feeling for individuals with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community, also referred to as LGBTQ. We are hoping to shed light on the different understandings and meanings of Pride as it relates to space, community, and representation within LGBTQ communities. You will learn that Pride can be a celebration for LGBTQ individuals, but Pride also brings about tensions within the LGBTQ community about its purpose. The production team interviewed several individuals who self-identify within the LGBTQ community in order to provide you with direct narratives and experiences....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for LGBTQ Pride: From Origins to Evolution Teach-Out

By Yadav N

Jun 8, 2020

loved the course it was informative and more personal as it came from the people who belong to the community

By ISKOV V

Jun 5, 2020

invite different experts to confirm you are talking about. believe me, some people do not know the background of your words. educate people. at least essential biology or anthropology, or genetics studies. don't be so arrogant. give free books to download and to read. at least "we are our brain" by D.Swaab.

By James S

Jun 13, 2020

Outstanding --- highly recommend this teach-out

By Mohit J

Jun 30, 2020

Highly Recommend It!

By Ramkrishna M

Jun 3, 2020

Effective

By Dmytro T

Jun 17, 2020

good

By VANGARI S

Jun 1, 2020

Hi

By Saeed S A D

Jun 30, 2020

g

