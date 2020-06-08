By Yadav N•
Jun 8, 2020
loved the course it was informative and more personal as it came from the people who belong to the community
By ISKOV V•
Jun 5, 2020
invite different experts to confirm you are talking about. believe me, some people do not know the background of your words. educate people. at least essential biology or anthropology, or genetics studies. don't be so arrogant. give free books to download and to read. at least "we are our brain" by D.Swaab.
By James S•
Jun 13, 2020
Outstanding --- highly recommend this teach-out
By Mohit J•
Jun 30, 2020
Highly Recommend It!
By Ramkrishna M•
Jun 3, 2020
Effective
By Dmytro T•
Jun 17, 2020
good
By VANGARI S•
Jun 1, 2020
Hi
By Saeed S A D•
Jun 30, 2020
g