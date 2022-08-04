Learner Reviews & Feedback for MaaS: Adoption and Use by Eindhoven University of Technology
About the Course
In this course you will learn how to evaluate the potential of MaaS for a city of country before putting substantial investment in realizing any MaaS pilots or large scale projects. More precisely, you will be introduced to methods allowing you to collect data from citizens. We will also have a look at some example studies in which this type of data has been analyzed to provide answers to the following questions:
"Would a MaaS service attract enough travelers in the study area?"
"What would be the best service design to maximize MaaS adoption rates?"
"Would MaaS be really be a sustainable alternative; in other words: will it trigger more citizens to move towards more environmentally friendly transpotation options?"...