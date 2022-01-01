About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Working knowledge of machine learning, Jupyter notebooks, and programming with Python.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Natural Language Processing
  • Machine Learning Operations (MLOps)
  • NVIDIA GPU Acceleration
  • Computer Vision
  • Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Working knowledge of machine learning, Jupyter notebooks, and programming with Python.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Placeholder

NVIDIA

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Amazon SageMaker and NVIDIA GPUs

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 64 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

GPU Accelerated Machine Learning Workflows with RAPIDS and Amazon SageMaker

9 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Computer Vision

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Natural Language Processing

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 46 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder