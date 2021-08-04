In the second course of Machine Learning Engineering for Production Specialization, you will build data pipelines by gathering, cleaning, and validating datasets and assessing data quality; implement feature engineering, transformation, and selection with TensorFlow Extended and get the most predictive power out of your data; and establish the data lifecycle by leveraging data lineage and provenance metadata tools and follow data evolution with enterprise data schemas.
This course is part of the Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
• Some knowledge of AI / deep learning
• Intermediate Python skills
• Experience with any deep learning framework (PyTorch, Keras, or TensorFlow)
What you will learn
Identify responsible data collection for building a fair ML production system.
Implement feature engineering, transformation, and selection with TensorFlow Extended
Understand the data journey over a production system’s lifecycle and leverage ML metadata and enterprise schemas to address quickly evolving data.
Skills you will gain
- ML Metadata
- Convolutional Neural Network
- TensorFlow Extended (TFX)
- Data Validation
- Data transformation
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Collecting, Labeling and Validating Data
This week covers a quick introduction to machine learning production systems. More concretely you will learn about leveraging the TensorFlow Extended (TFX) library to collect, label and validate data to make it production ready.
Week 2: Feature Engineering, Transformation and Selection
Implement feature engineering, transformation, and selection with TensorFlow Extended by encoding structured and unstructured data types and addressing class imbalances
Week 3: Data Journey and Data Storage
Understand the data journey over a production system’s lifecycle and leverage ML metadata and enterprise schemas to address quickly evolving data.
Week 4 (Optional): Advanced Labeling, Augmentation and Data Preprocessing
Combine labeled and unlabeled data to improve ML model accuracy and augment data to diversify your training set.
Reviews
- 5 stars63.93%
- 4 stars19.91%
- 3 stars9.29%
- 2 stars5.53%
- 1 star1.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MACHINE LEARNING DATA LIFECYCLE IN PRODUCTION
The course is exciting. Lab and exercises are informative, but the answer to the quizzes are a little ambiguous.
It will be more interesting if unstructured data such as image, audio, ... is used more in the course.
instruction on debugging jupyter and submission issue is important for learners
Lessons are well structured and clear, and the labs are very instructive. Above all the course is fun!
About the Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
Understanding machine learning and deep learning concepts is essential, but if you’re looking to build an effective AI career, you need production engineering capabilities as well.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.