Course 2 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
Advanced Level

• Some knowledge of AI / deep learning

• Intermediate Python skills

• Experience with any deep learning framework (PyTorch, Keras, or TensorFlow)

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  •  Identify responsible data collection for building a fair ML production system.

  • Implement feature engineering, transformation, and selection with TensorFlow Extended

  • Understand the data journey over a production system’s lifecycle and leverage ML metadata and enterprise schemas to address quickly evolving data.

Skills you will gain

  • ML Metadata
  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • TensorFlow Extended (TFX)
  • Data Validation
  • Data transformation
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Week 1: Collecting, Labeling and Validating Data

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Week 2: Feature Engineering, Transformation and Selection

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Data Journey and Data Storage

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 (Optional): Advanced Labeling, Augmentation and Data Preprocessing

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

