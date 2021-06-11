SC
Jul 2, 2021
Interesting material. There are quite a lot of typos and many code snippets are directly from the tfx manual pages however the instructions provided and logic of the course is clear.
AW
Oct 13, 2021
It is a very informative course. I learned a lot about data, metadata, schema and feature engineering, Also, Robert Crowe sir is a very good teacher.
By Tyler G•
Jun 11, 2021
A somewhat disappointing and misleading followup to the excellent first course in this specialization. It's heavily focused on shallow learning on structured data, which is not at all what I think of when I think of the challenges in prod ML.
TFX feels more like a solution to technologies that were available well before the deep learning revolution. There are certainly some useful, albeit complicated, tools coming out of google/tensorflow. We'll see if TFX sticks or just becomes another tensorflow.estimator in the shadow of keras.
By Liqiang D•
Jun 29, 2021
Too many concepts packed in the lecture videos. The lecturor basically reads the slide instead of going through them.
I have been using TF in a professional job for three years. I still find TF is too complex to used.
By Riju M•
Jun 15, 2021
The labs and assignments were interesting but the lectures, content videos were not engaging.
By Mouni R•
Dec 5, 2021
I really enjoyed the first course in the specialization but the instruction for the 2nd course (ML Data Life Cycle) was terrible. There were too many concepts packed and explained in an abstract fashion.
I am Technical PM at Amazon and work on ML systems. I was hoping to learn best practices with practical examples. I got a lot of it in the first course but this one was a mash of abstract academic concepts with very few practical examples.
It was irritating to go through the TFX sales pitch without explaining why exactly we are doing something in the ML pipeline.
I did learn some new concepts around auto-labelling and feature selection but I can teach the useful portion of this course in 60 minutes.
I urge Deep Learning AI to replace and rethink this course entirely.
By Arthur F•
Aug 16, 2021
Most of the course feels like an advertisement for Tensorflow Extended data pipeline management tool. If you are using TF then the tool may be a necessity in some cases, but otherwise it is largely not useful. There is very little which is transferrable outside TF. For the parts which are high level and not TF specific either you know it because you've encountered production systems before, or you don't know it, in which case this course is not really going to help you that much to ramp up.
By Jungwei F•
Jul 11, 2021
I have no doubt in Robert's knowledge on the subject, but delivering clear instruction with just right amount of contexts is an art that takes another few years to master. Way to go!
By Kamlesh K•
Jun 28, 2021
Access to the code is not available. Most of the concepts are too complicated in implementation. Having used model management before, i think many things should be made much simpler and developer friendlier.
By Fanny J•
Jan 21, 2022
This course is not up to the usual level of Andrew Ng's specializations on Coursera. In my opinion, it needs a big review to order contents better. The order in which topics are covered sometimes feels like it's just random. You see a subject in week one, video 4 and you see it again at the end of week 2, presented differently. It feels very weird, and if you're trying to summarise the class in a document, it's very hard. Also, there is surprisingly often no link from one slide to the next. It's just "let's change subject and speak about this now". Some quiz questions (for instance in week 2) are referring to material learned AFTER the quiz itself. Also, N-th level negation questions in quizzes are just a way of having us loose our time, not a clever way of checking if some material is well understood. The overall impression this course gave me is that if I had no knowledge of any of this before, it would unfortuntaley not have helped much. The course in general demotivated me into following it, because I was expecting something more interesting and better structured.
By Hitesh K•
Jul 16, 2021
If you're new to ML pipelines this is an excellent course to understand ML pipelines. Moreover, the labs and assignment are of good quality. If you already are familiar with ML pipelines tech like Amazon sagemaker then this course might seem repetitive of many things but still you get to learn about google's Ml pipeline stack which is TFX.
By ChenChang S•
Jun 23, 2021
This handful course allows me to understand how the tft works and how to inspect with statistic aspect of view about data. Much interesting is the practice, it offers much practical example about data preparation, especially the optional week 4 time series data !
By Aadidev S•
May 16, 2021
This was quite exciting! A lot of new, innovative content in the TFX libraries along with all the theoretical background necessary for determining when to use each component in the data life-cycle, highly recommend!
By Robert K•
Dec 24, 2021
Unfortunately, the Tensorflow documentation and guides would be much better here.
I felt like the teacher liked to show his ego, it was cringy at some times, and superficial at others. I felt like the entire course could be just put into one notebook, and read in 2 hours. It is a shame as I expected better.
By Roger S P M•
Aug 22, 2021
Sadly the lectures are rather dull. But take heart, the material is much more interesting in the next course. Press on. Get this one over with. You will be happier in course #3.
By Francis Q L•
Sep 9, 2021
I am kind of disappointed with this class. First, I feel this class is way too oriented towards structured data. But more importantly, I find that the labs are overly simple and I can't say that I would feel proficient applying the concepts learned in production.
By Gustavo Z F•
Aug 12, 2021
The course takes an overall look over the general data life-cycle pipeline in production. That includes: (1) data collection, labeling and validation; (2) feature engineering, transformation and selection; and (3) data journey and storage. The instructor, Robert Crowe (TF engineer), presented a plain domain of the studied subjects and was fully able to explain them understandably. The technologies and libraries presented through the course are modern and applicable to the majority of my current projects. I would recommend this course to anyone interested into better understanding the data behavior in the production environment, as well as, how to use the introduce libraries to correct data anomalies/problems (e.g. data skew, data drift, others).
By Dr. F T•
Aug 15, 2021
Great course. Looking for one on TFX since the tool was open sourced few years ago. While TFX could be quite technical and hard to undertsand, Robert may it clear with many examples to practice and better understand it. Data Scientist that plan to deploy model in production should take it.
By Reza M•
Sep 8, 2021
This is to understand that Data Lifecycle is the rest of the iceberg, compared to Machine Learning Models being the tip of the iceberg. It is very good demonstration of TensorFlow capabilities processing and maintaining the data for operation.
By raveesh k•
Sep 1, 2021
This is the best course for understanding the data lifecycle in production, everything has been explained in video and the assignments given in the course are the real life practical scenario for data pipeline management for machine learning.
By Srinesh C•
Jul 3, 2021
Interesting material. There are quite a lot of typos and many code snippets are directly from the tfx manual pages however the instructions provided and logic of the course is clear.
By Albeiro d J E P•
Aug 1, 2021
Thank you so much to DeepLearning.AI. You inspire me! This course is a key step that most part of enterprises should follow in order to construct robust ML systems
By ALAN S S•
Nov 9, 2021
Incredibly useful and well teached. Awesome hands-on guide delivered by Robert Crowe, he is indeed a master. Im looking foward to learn with him again!
By Adarsh W•
Oct 14, 2021
It is a very informative course. I learned a lot about data, metadata, schema and feature engineering, Also, Robert Crowe sir is a very good teacher.
By flurin•
Sep 8, 2021
Lessons are well structured and clear, and the labs are very instructive. Above all the course is fun!
By Thiago P•
Feb 1, 2022
Really nice course, but too much focused on only one framework
By Enrique C•
Jan 4, 2022
Good intro but it looks like in other courses from deeplearning.ai, while they teach you something, they also try to "sell" people a specific framework. In this case, they seem to be selling TFX, whose API seems to be in constant flux with no guarantee (maybe not effort at all) of backwards compatibilty. It is very likely that if you download a notebook and try it in your computer, unless you're using the same library versions, it would not work. Some quizes seem to be not in sync with the lesons content (questions are about the content off the next session). not acceptable for a platform like Coursera that has horrible customer support and that is ruthless with users that have issues with their payment method.
I still recall how they sold people the Trax library in the NLP specialization which seems to have replaced Trax with huggingface. I take what is useful from these courses but I distrust their agenda.