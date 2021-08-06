About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
Advanced Level

• Some knowledge of AI / deep learning 

• Intermediate Python skills

• Experience with any deep learning framework (PyTorch, Keras, or TensorFlow)

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply techniques to manage modeling resources and best serve batch and real-time inference requests.

  • Use analytics to address model fairness, explainability issues, and mitigate bottlenecks.

Skills you will gain

  • Explainable AI
  • Fairness Indicators
  • automl
  • Model Performance Analysis
  • Precomputing Predictions
Course 3 of 4 in the
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps) Specialization
DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Week 1: Neural Architecture Search

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Model Resource Management Techniques

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 91 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: High-Performance Modeling

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week 4: Model Analysis

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 69 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes

