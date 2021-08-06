In the third course of Machine Learning Engineering for Production Specialization, you will build models for different serving environments; implement tools and techniques to effectively manage your modeling resources and best serve offline and online inference requests; and use analytics tools and performance metrics to address model fairness, explainability issues, and mitigate bottlenecks.
• Some knowledge of AI / deep learning
• Intermediate Python skills
• Experience with any deep learning framework (PyTorch, Keras, or TensorFlow)
Apply techniques to manage modeling resources and best serve batch and real-time inference requests.
Use analytics to address model fairness, explainability issues, and mitigate bottlenecks.
- Explainable AI
- Fairness Indicators
- automl
- Model Performance Analysis
- Precomputing Predictions
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Week 1: Neural Architecture Search
Learn how to effectively search for the best model that will scale for various serving needs while constraining model complexity and hardware requirements.
Week 2: Model Resource Management Techniques
Learn how to optimize and manage the compute, storage, and I/O resources your model needs in production environments during its entire lifecycle.
Week 3: High-Performance Modeling
Implement distributed processing and parallelism techniques to make the most of your computational resources for training your models efficiently.
Week 4: Model Analysis
Use model performance analysis to debug and remediate your model and measure robustness, fairness, and stability.
Some of the topics were too advanced and instructor assumes that we know those basics. It felt rush through little bit and more of reading slides then explaining at many places
Outstanding! Exceptionally informative. Makes me look way aheady how to implement ML pipelines, and how to analyze them.
I enjoyed this course a lot. It gave me a lot of ideas on how I can improve my models and make my workflow more efficient. Thank you.
Lots of hands-on exercises accompanying knowledge learned in this course 3, but could be difficult for someone without prior working knowledge on Google Cloud platform/services.
Understanding machine learning and deep learning concepts is essential, but if you’re looking to build an effective AI career, you need production engineering capabilities as well.
