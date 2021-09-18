JS
Sep 13, 2021
Excellent content and lectures from Mr. Robert . Thank you very much Sir for the excellent way of explaining these difficult topics . Thank you !!!
MB
Oct 20, 2021
I enjoyed this course a lot. It gave me a lot of ideas on how I can improve my models and make my workflow more efficient. Thank you.
By Folkert S•
Sep 18, 2021
I thought this course was ok. On the one hand, the theory that is taught is quite general and trivial, while on the other hand, the technical focus is mostly on Google's tools and deep learning. As getting machine learning to production is an advanced task and requires a broad set of skills, I would've, for instance, expected this course to be more on structured data. Also, most of the labs, especially the GCP ones, feel just like copying and pasting some commands, it's not that challenging and therefore I didn't learn a lot there.
By Panagiotis S•
Jan 25, 2022
Poor content on this course as well. A bit of intermediate machine learning concepts that we all have seen a thousand times and a bit of mlops. The instructor was always always reading only whats in the slide. Graded assignments on GCP were just copy/pasting the code and had no difficulty or needed any critical thinking or skills. Again focused ONLY on Tensorflow libraries that are incompatible with models from other libraries like Pytorch.
By Peter W•
Aug 9, 2021
Covers a lot of content at a high level. One slight criticism is that the graded exercises focused on Google cloud and didnt require much thought. The ungraded labs on the other hand were quite interesting.
By Xavier D•
Oct 13, 2021
I find this course extremely hard to follow, some main and tricky concepts are only covered by a mere sentence in the lecture.
By Ashwani K•
Aug 7, 2021
Some of the topics were too advanced and instructor assumes that we know those basics. It felt rush through little bit and more of reading slides then explaining at many places
By Roger S P M•
Sep 5, 2021
So Boring!
By Hitesh K•
Jul 18, 2021
So far the most informative course in this specialization. This course has actually taught me how different is ML in production than doing simple Ml stuff on notebook for academic or research purpose. You get to see the bigger picture, i.e, different and bigger constraints that needs to be addressed for deploying any model to be on systems, specially edge devices.
By Cosmin K•
Aug 16, 2021
Great material, insigthful notebooks and a valuable review of numerous concepts and tools! The course set me on track with steps to take and pitfalls to evoid. Thank you! Now is practice and continous learning from my part.
By Kiran K•
Jul 22, 2021
Good But More practical needed with theory
By Thành H Đ T•
Aug 24, 2021
wow, Its very good
By Hieu D T•
Aug 15, 2021
A bit dependent on GCP, took me quite a decent amount of time to do network setting. You should use your own internet, do not use one behind corporate proxy like I did. Materials and guides are great.
By Andrei•
Sep 9, 2021
need to improve the explanation of topics
By Stefan L•
Feb 12, 2022
While this course conveys lots of interesting and relevant knowledge, it's labs do not. In fact, they are usually just copy/paste tasks based on existing GCP tutorials leveraging qwiklabs.
By James A•
Dec 7, 2021
This course gives a very good overview of this topic. Very relevant to my day-to-day work (not academic, or too focused on research, etc.), it is well presented with good context and examples. Obviously a lot of hard work went into creating this course. Good learning experience, +1, thanks!
By Jonathan S R P•
Sep 28, 2021
I strongly recommend this course to anyone interested in MlOps and how to manage a ML pipeline in production, i learn a lot about pipelines, distillation and interpretable models. Can wait to put all this knowledge in practice :)
By Travis H•
Dec 19, 2021
Consistent with the other courses in the specialization for MLOps -- very insightful with good coverage of content that is relevant to the pipelines and automation requirements for proper production support.
By Umberto S•
Aug 29, 2021
Great course! One of the most clear and extended courses by DeepLearning.ai. I think It covers in an excellent way all topics to understand what MLOps is and how to approach it in the right way.
By Jitendra S•
Sep 14, 2021
By Melanie J B•
Oct 21, 2021
By Nhan N•
Sep 21, 2021
This course is helpful. Enrich my knowledge with data concepts, optimal high-performance model tools and model debugging.
By Mario T•
Sep 5, 2021
Outstanding! Exceptionally informative. Makes me look way aheady how to implement ML pipelines, and how to analyze them.
By Ankit P•
Apr 26, 2022
It was really a wonderful and amazing course. I really learnt about what all goes in creating a successful ML project
By vadim m•
Aug 4, 2021
Covers a lot of hot topics related to ML Modeling pipelines in production with great breadth and depth.
By Reza M•
Sep 14, 2021
This is very helpful course to understand the life of model specially after its deployment.
By Cees R•
Oct 15, 2021
This course filled in some black holes in my knowledge and I found it very helpful.