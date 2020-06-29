About this Course

Course 4 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Course 4 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Aggregate Expenditure and GDP in the Short Run When Prices Are "Sticky"

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Expectations and the Long-Run Exchange Rate

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Long-Run Economic Performance and Short-Run Adjustments

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Institutions and Macroeconomic Policies

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

