AC
Aug 26, 2020
Fantastic course. Highly recommended if you want to dive into Macroeconomic, policies and how institutions behave under certain shocks. Not a trivial course, but very interesting.
TP
Aug 4, 2020
After doing this course,I have learnt about many things like policies,institutions etc.All of this help me in real life & studies.Thank You sir for giving me that oppurtunity.
By Jonathon D•
Jul 3, 2019
The material is too choppy and the technical difficulties are too distracting. I was distracted by the overuse of morph cuts and sound effects embedded in the PowerPoint lectures. Also, the lecture materials needs to be chunked even more, since there are a lot of lectures that last longer than 12 to 15 minutes. One piece of advise, I would like to see the professor read a script of his lectures instead of adlib and/or improvising the material. Writing scripts to his lecture material will definitely tighten up the time issue in his lectures, and will have better flow and seamless pedagogy when delivering information to students. One cannot use the same rules for teaching in a traditional lecture hall for online education. They are apples and oranges.
By Kausar K•
Jul 10, 2019
The content is extremely dry, difficult to follow, and creates no excitement on the topic. The concepts are not well explained. There is no interactive material.
By JEFFREY H•
Jun 17, 2020
Great delivery of the information, I have a much clearer understanding of Fiscal and Monetary Policies and the advantages and disadvantages that each of them present.
By Aneliya M•
Oct 22, 2017
Both courses of Country level economics i found confusing and boring. Lectures are based only on ppt and felt like professor just read his text unlike firm level economics courses and statistics.
By Dennison L•
Jul 9, 2020
You're left to figure things out on your own, while being tested as a higher level than the content teaches. In the last week, "countercyclical" isn't even defined, you have to figure it out through context clues.
By Tanushri P•
Aug 5, 2020
After doing this course,I have learnt about many things like policies,institutions etc.All of this help me in real life & studies.Thank You sir for giving me that oppurtunity.
By Joshua K•
Jul 7, 2019
Very informative and educational. After taking this class I understand more about the news and economy than ever before.
By Silvye M C S•
Jul 9, 2018
Great foundation to macroeconomics that is relevant right away!
By Laleen D•
Jul 9, 2018
I took this course in the late spring and summer of 2018. What a time to take Macroeconomics! The US elected a more "populist" federal government and abrogated nearly 20 years of previous US administrations tendency towards globalism. The US raised interest rates while most of the industrialized world's interest rates are hovering between 0 - 1%. I have to admit, this class is not easy and I had to stay extra attentive in order to follow along. Luckily Professor Esfahani also uses current examples to help flesh out these concepts. Ultimately, I have found that this class has dramatically changed my view of international trade negotiations and the future of the world!
By mujtaba s•
Aug 18, 2019
I enjoyed this course but sometime I struggle with course material - I read the PDF material, watch youtube materials but I coupon figure out why some of my calculation questions were wrong.
By Jenn H•
Jul 11, 2019
professor is so incredibly boring. the sound effects are childish.
By Steve W•
Jul 9, 2018
An interesting, relevant subject that is made dull by dron
By Prabesh L•
Jul 14, 2020
This course should be re-done, its really bad.
By Khalid A S•
May 18, 2020
This is the first time that I have completed an online course under coursera program. in this course I have developed basic knowledge about country level economics variables. During this crisis moment,I think it is the best way to keep busy one under a resourceful components. I want to participate another course under coursera program. Overall this journey was good. I want to thank course Instructor, his every lecture video has helped me to understand topics apparently. So, thank you coursera program.
By Dhinesh A D•
Jul 10, 2020
The course gives sound knowledge on the macroeconomic performance of a country, understanding the factors that contribute to economic growth and provides insights on the importance of different monetary policies government practices.
By Mikhail U•
Apr 27, 2020
Nice course. Of course it will take time for all the new knowledge to settle and become more comprehensible, but anyway really nice. Thank you to the lecturer and course developers
By Alberto A U C•
Aug 27, 2020
Fantastic course. Highly recommended if you want to dive into Macroeconomic, policies and how institutions behave under certain shocks. Not a trivial course, but very interesting.
By Vineet S•
Jul 9, 2018
Great course! Gives you a great start to understanding the rationale underlying economic events in the country and the world! Excellent complement to MicroEconomics
By Rakshitha . R .•
Jun 30, 2020
i was not knowing more about the countries ECONOMY AND THE POLICIES BUT FROM THIS COURSE I HAVE LEARNT A LOT THANK U FOR THIS BECAUSE IT WAS SO USEFUL
By Rahil K•
Mar 12, 2020
Very thorough course. The approach is really geared towards learning and understanding the material with the short but thought-provoking assignment.
By Malki B•
Jul 12, 2020
This was one of my favorite class of the 3 PAT courses. Great job to Professor Hadi, Prof. Vlad and the entire team. 5 star program!!!
By Kushal G•
Apr 13, 2020
i am a beginner for macroeconomics , so these two sections of the course helped me a lot to get the base of the subject.
By Terrence X•
Mar 18, 2020
This is a tough course. But the professor explains concepts very clearly. Course material is prepared very nicely.
By Andras I•
Dec 16, 2019
I was looking forward to this course as the next step in the Managerial Economics. Little did I expect that after the brilliant Microeconomics (Firm Level Economics) course it will become such a chore to get through.
There are multiple issues with this course:
1, The presentation style: whereas in most courses you get to engage with the presenter, here there is too much screen time for not well edited, overly verbose slides that just get read out by the Professor. So it's a double distraction...you just keep staring at the same text as he mumbles on. I put it to 1.5x speed just to get through faster (and I'm taking notes on paper, still not too fast)
2, The material is not very well structured: in the first lesson I thought, we have a lot of definitions to get through...but it just keeps going like a huge, growing list of unstructured "stuff" the whole time. There is no weighting of higher level concepts, just a flood of information. Maybe also doesn't help that the videos are longer than the usual Coursera lesson(18-20 minutes vs 6-7 minutes) without much rhythm to them. So I just ended up watching a week's videos then from the notes tried to piece it together into a cohesive point.
3, Narrow minded look: I'm also not sure if forcing the Keynesian thinking all across the course in such tedious detail (and wasting time on useless, incoherent views about politics affecting economics) is more useful than mentioning other alternatives like the AD/AS model, neoclassical model, Money View (great course on Coursera, highly recommended!) or just in general open up from the dogma and try to make sure students understand that they're all modeling the same economic reality with different tools.
The good:
The quizes make you think and force some usage of the otherwise dry material.
The assigments are not bad but a bit on the simple side but unfortunately on Coursera longer submissions cannot be expected to be properly reviewed anyways.
Unless you really have to (as specialisation or iMBA requirement), I wouldn't recommend taking this course, you're better off reading a book (Theory and Applications of Macroeconomics or the OPENSTAX books - both free) or watch the (free) Khan Academy course, while they cover the same material (and more), they're much more engaging.
This was the hardest course for me to follow (not the content, the format) until I put it on hold and learned the material from other sources to come back and finish.
Although I really like Coursera and the format/content it offers, this one I cannot recommend. Such a shame...
By Yingxiu C•
Aug 23, 2020
After watching all videos, still can't finish the quiz without extra internet search for more knowledge. This is not an introductory course and would be a barrier for those with litter or no economic background. Week 3 is particularly difficult because what was asked required you to know not just the instructor said but also know the implicit message, i.e. those unsaid.
Video sound is really low. I usually need to turn to 50-60 in volume while for all other videos in Coursera, it's around 10.