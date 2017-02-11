About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Election of 1800

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 96 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

The Election of 1860

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Election of 1968

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

The Election of 1980

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Election of 2008

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

The Election of 2016

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 87 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

