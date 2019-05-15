By Thornzy•
May 15, 2019
Wagwan, very enjoyable speaking to Obama himself. this better be worth at least 30 UCAS points and 2 freddos or i will be coming back and retracting my 5 star rating. big shoutout to the profs who educated me.
By Michael L•
Oct 25, 2016
Very disappointed in this course. Light on content and heavy (especially in week 3) on political bias towards one political persuasion. Highly biased and controversial statements by those in videos are taken as fact without any attempt to question it. I expected a course to talk about elections and apply it to 2016. Instead what is here is a course that not so subtly seems to have an agenda. Not good for academic discourse. I believe this is my first negative review in my 3(?) or so years on Coursera.
By JOHN Q•
Feb 12, 2017
Great Review. I am active in politics and still found there were things I'd forgotten. Thanks for the fun and the review.
By Louis R•
Aug 24, 2019
Very informative and thorough
By WuWanru•
Apr 6, 2019
I like the professor!
By Joy S•
Feb 19, 2017
This has some good history in it. But short for sure.