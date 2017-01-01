About this Course

3,892 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Capstone Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Milestone 1: Selecting Company/Product and Identifying Geographic Expansion Opportunities

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Macroeconomic Analysis

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Microeconomic Analysis

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Milestone 4: Final Report

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGERIAL ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS ANALYSIS CAPSTONE

View all reviews

About the Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization

Managerial Economics and Business Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder