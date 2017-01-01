The capstone project involves an in-depth analysis of an actual business situation in which you will examine the global economic environment of a business. The final project will be a business plan that uses statistical tools and economic theory to create a comprehensive analysis of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment in which the focal company operates.
This course is part of the Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Capstone Introduction
You will get an introduction to the Capstone project and your instructor.
Milestone 1: Selecting Company/Product and Identifying Geographic Expansion Opportunities
Your objective in this milestone is to identify a company and product that you would like to work with for this project.
Milestone 2: Macroeconomic Analysis
Your objective in this milestone is to conduct a brief macroeconomic analysis of the target country.
Milestone 3: Microeconomic Analysis
Your objective in this milestone is to categorize the market for your product in the selected country.
Milestone 4: Final Report
You have an opportunity in this milestone to get peer feedback on your analysis prior to final submission.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.51%
- 4 stars15.12%
- 3 stars1.68%
- 2 stars0.84%
- 1 star0.84%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGERIAL ECONOMICS AND BUSINESS ANALYSIS CAPSTONE
I never expected such a very interestingly challenging course. but here we are. Managerial Economics just got more interesting with Coursers
Los cursos con actividades calificados por compañeros deberian tener mas de tres calificaciones obligatotrias.
I liked the captstone project where I could show what I learned before. Well presented and documented, although sometimes I had to wait a few days to get the assignment graded.
Great specialization - this will certainly help me advance my career path.
About the Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Specialization
In order to effectively manage and operate a business, managers and leaders need to understand the market characteristics and economic environment in which they operate. In this specialization, you will build a solid understanding of the operation of markets and the macro-economic environment with real-world examples. You will be able to identify firm and country-level economic factors that impact business decisions, develop an analytical framework using statistical tools, and apply economic theory and data in the analysis of business environment and trends to make effective business decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.