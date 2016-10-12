Chevron Left
Back to Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Capstone

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.8
stars
118 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

The capstone project involves an in-depth analysis of an actual business situation in which you will examine the global economic environment of a business. The final project will be a business plan that uses statistical tools and economic theory to create a comprehensive analysis of the microeconomic and macroeconomic environment in which the focal company operates. This course is part of the iMBA offered by the University of Illinois, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu....

Top reviews

ET

Jul 19, 2020

I liked the captstone project where I could show what I learned before.\n\nWell presented and documented, although sometimes I had to wait a few days to get the assignment graded.

ID

Mar 7, 2021

I never expected such a very interestingly challenging course. but here we are.\n\nManagerial Economics just got more interesting with Coursers

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 29 Reviews for Managerial Economics and Business Analysis Capstone

By José T

Oct 11, 2016

A much awaited end for a very compelling specialization! Nevertheless, the work felt a little bit lonely since there was not any input from faculty staff, which led to some unsatisfactory feeling after some peer reviews.

Other than that, it was a great opportunity to make a very interesting research and analysis in the framework of what we have learn in the topics of microeconomics, macroeconomics and data presentation.

By Erwin T

Jul 20, 2020

I liked the captstone project where I could show what I learned before.

Well presented and documented, although sometimes I had to wait a few days to get the assignment graded.

By Marco C D

Jan 12, 2020

Los cursos con actividades calificados por compañeros deberian tener mas de tres calificaciones obligatotrias.

By Jacob F

Jan 1, 2017

Great specialization - this will certainly help me advance my career path.

By Raymond J

Jul 24, 2020

Did not have access to Specialization certificate in order to make it public. Only to individual courses.

By Damien R

Sep 4, 2017

I was reviewed only by 1 people, who gave me a note <70%, so I have to swith the sessio and wait for several months before having the grade... It is not normal as the Coursera commitment is to be reviewed by at least 3 people.

By Viola B

Dec 28, 2020

An amazing Milestone and it was a pleasure to prepare the research thanks to the accuracy of the steps to achieve the final graduation. Very helpful for further research and I will take into consideration the method of working in the future. Best regards

By Ibrahim M D

Mar 8, 2021

I never expected such a very interestingly challenging course. but here we are.

Managerial Economics just got more interesting with Coursers

By Emilio J G G

Nov 8, 2018

A

v

e

r

y

g

o

o

d

s

e

r

i

e

of courses to introduce you in the subject

By Tauheed K

Oct 22, 2018

Excellent Course.

have broadened my opinion.

By Kanvar S K

Jun 6, 2020

Good introductory course and hands on work

By Sean R P I

Feb 22, 2021

I learned a lot. Thank you.

By Keith M K

Apr 5, 2017

Good final project.

By RAHUL

Jul 22, 2020

great experience

By Tran B T

Mar 14, 2021

Excellent

By Xuân N T

Aug 1, 2020

very good

By TRƯƠNG M T

Mar 18, 2020

very good

By Hoàng H C

Mar 18, 2020

Very good

By Ho V T

Nov 28, 2020

Goodw

By Nguyen T A

Aug 14, 2020

Good

By John Z Q Y

Apr 24, 2021

This is by far one of the best capstones offered by the university. The assignment accurately represents the same analytical skills that one will do in the field. The instructor also takes the time to explain the instructions during each week. Each deliverable is reasonable and contributes to the overall final report.

By Khoa N M

Apr 20, 2021

The course provides a lot of useful knowledge!

By Trịnh T P

Apr 13, 2021

very interesting

By Tong V C

May 6, 2021

Very Good

By Nguyen H P

Dec 19, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder