ET
Jul 19, 2020
I liked the captstone project where I could show what I learned before.\n\nWell presented and documented, although sometimes I had to wait a few days to get the assignment graded.
ID
Mar 7, 2021
I never expected such a very interestingly challenging course. but here we are.\n\nManagerial Economics just got more interesting with Coursers
By José T•
Oct 11, 2016
A much awaited end for a very compelling specialization! Nevertheless, the work felt a little bit lonely since there was not any input from faculty staff, which led to some unsatisfactory feeling after some peer reviews.
Other than that, it was a great opportunity to make a very interesting research and analysis in the framework of what we have learn in the topics of microeconomics, macroeconomics and data presentation.
By Erwin T•
Jul 20, 2020
By Marco C D•
Jan 12, 2020
Los cursos con actividades calificados por compañeros deberian tener mas de tres calificaciones obligatotrias.
By Jacob F•
Jan 1, 2017
Great specialization - this will certainly help me advance my career path.
By Raymond J•
Jul 24, 2020
Did not have access to Specialization certificate in order to make it public. Only to individual courses.
By Damien R•
Sep 4, 2017
I was reviewed only by 1 people, who gave me a note <70%, so I have to swith the sessio and wait for several months before having the grade... It is not normal as the Coursera commitment is to be reviewed by at least 3 people.
By Viola B•
Dec 28, 2020
An amazing Milestone and it was a pleasure to prepare the research thanks to the accuracy of the steps to achieve the final graduation. Very helpful for further research and I will take into consideration the method of working in the future. Best regards
By Ibrahim M D•
Mar 8, 2021
By Emilio J G G•
Nov 8, 2018
of courses to introduce you in the subject
By Tauheed K•
Oct 22, 2018
Excellent Course.
have broadened my opinion.
By Kanvar S K•
Jun 6, 2020
Good introductory course and hands on work
By Sean R P I•
Feb 22, 2021
I learned a lot. Thank you.
By Keith M K•
Apr 5, 2017
Good final project.
By RAHUL•
Jul 22, 2020
great experience
By Tran B T•
Mar 14, 2021
Excellent
By Xuân N T•
Aug 1, 2020
very good
By TRƯƠNG M T•
Mar 18, 2020
very good
By Hoàng H C•
Mar 18, 2020
Very good
By Ho V T•
Nov 28, 2020
Goodw
By Nguyen T A•
Aug 14, 2020
Good
By John Z Q Y•
Apr 24, 2021
This is by far one of the best capstones offered by the university. The assignment accurately represents the same analytical skills that one will do in the field. The instructor also takes the time to explain the instructions during each week. Each deliverable is reasonable and contributes to the overall final report.
By Khoa N M•
Apr 20, 2021
The course provides a lot of useful knowledge!
By Trịnh T P•
Apr 13, 2021
very interesting
By Tong V C•
May 6, 2021
Very Good
By Nguyen H P•
Dec 19, 2021
good