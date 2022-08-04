«Инженерлерге арналған математика»: негізгі курсы Инженерлер үшін математика мамандығын аяқтайтын студенттерге арналған жобаны ұсынады. Студенттер алдымен есептеу сұйықтығының динамикасындағы кейбір негізгі түсініктерді үйренеді, содан кейін цилиндр айналасындағы сұйықтық ағынын есептеу үшін осы ұғымдарды қолданады. MATLAB жүйесіне онлайн және MATLAB грейдеріне қол жеткізу тіркелген барлық студенттерге беріледі.
Инженерлерге арналған математика қорытынды жоба курсы
Knowledge of matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and the MATLAB programming language
What you will learn
Сұйықтықтардың есептеу динамикасы
Ғылыми есептеулер
Knowledge of matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and the MATLAB programming language
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Басқарушы теңдеулер
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Тұрақты ағындар
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Тұрақсыз ағындар
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
