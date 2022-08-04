Математика для инженеров: Основной курс предоставляет базовый проект для студентов, которые заканчивают специализацию "Математика для инженеров". Студенты сначала изучат некоторые основные концепции вычислительной гидродинамики, а затем применят эти концепции для вычисления потока жидкости вокруг цилиндра. Доступ к MATLAB online и MATLAB grader предоставляется всем записавшимся студентам.
Математика для инженеров: курс по итоговому проектуThe Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Knowledge of matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and the MATLAB programming language
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Russian
What you will learn
Вычислительная гидродинамика
Научные вычисления
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Knowledge of matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and the MATLAB programming language
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Russian
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Определяющие уравнения
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Стабильные потоки
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Нестабильные потоки
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.