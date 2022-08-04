About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialization
English

Skills you will gain

  • face tracking
  • Mathematical Optimization
  • Meta Spark
  • effects
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialization
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Prepare for and take the Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Exam

1 hour to complete
5 readings

About the Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialization

Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder