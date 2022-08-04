Learner Reviews & Feedback for Meta Spark Creator AR Certification by Meta
About the Course
This course helps you prepare for the Meta Certified Meta Spark Creator exam. You’ll be guided through scheduling the exam and you’ll get access to the study guide and other resources to help you prepare for the exam.
This course is only accessible to learners who have successfully completed course 1 (Foundations of AR), course 2 (AR in marketing using Meta Spark), course 3 (AR for Web using JavaScript), course 4 (Unity and C# Basics), course 5 (Using AR Foundation with Unity) and course 6 (AR Games using Vuforia SDK) in this program....