The field of metagenomics and whole community sequencing is a promising area to unravel the content of microbial communities and their relationship to disease and antimicrobial resistance in the human population. Bioinformatic tools are extremely important for making sense out of metagenomics data, by estimating the presence of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance determinants in complex samples. Combined with relevant explanatory data, metagenomics is a powerful tool for surveillance.
Metagenomics applied to surveillance of pathogens and antimicrobial resistanceTechnical University of Denmark (DTU)
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
From sampling to sequencing
In this module, you will be introduced to metagenomics, some of the considerations and controls that need to be in place in a metagenomics study, and to the topic of antimicrobial resistance.
FROM READS TO RESULTS
In this module, you will be introduced to the basics of bioinformatics analysis of metagenomics data, including the different types of analysis possible and the different algorithms available. You will then learn about quality control, MGmapper and KRAKEN (two freely available bioinformatics pipelines), and ResFinder (a database of antimicrobial resistance genes). An example from a real study will demonstrate some of the challenges of a bioinformatics analysis.
Interpretation of results and potential of metagenomics for surveillance
In this module you will learn about two different approaches to analyse and interpret sequence reads - classification and assembly. You will see examples of methods to vizualize read counts and to analyze metagenomics together with explanatory data. Last, you will learn the potential of metagenomics for the development of a future global and integrated surveillance, and the challenges you may encounter during that process
Reviews
- 5 stars74.27%
- 4 stars20.33%
- 3 stars4.56%
- 2 stars0.41%
- 1 star0.41%
TOP REVIEWS FROM METAGENOMICS APPLIED TO SURVEILLANCE OF PATHOGENS AND ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
I really enjoyed the course. Covered all aspects of a metagenomics project in surveillance of pathogens and AMR, from study design to data analysis and result interpretation.
very technical and encompassing. kindly let me know when the virtual machine is good. I tried weeks trying to import the shared folder to the machine.
amazing session and very informative, and i have to attend more sessions like this thank you so much
Thank you, that was a very informative and valuable course.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.