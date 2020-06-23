IA
I really enjoyed the course. Covered all aspects of a metagenomics project in surveillance of pathogens and AMR, from study design to data analysis and result interpretation.
I learned a lot, they covered complex analysis topics in a clear, understandable way. I would recommend this course to anyone interested in microbial metagenomic analysis.
overall good learning as well they have given detailed and understandable knowledge which can help in future to identify as many as resistance gene to cure diseases
Excellent course...,This is one of the greatest and wonderful courses I have seen in the field of Metagenomics.In Veterinary Medicine, we have a sparse educational materials on the use of metagenomics and bioinformatics for studying microbiome and AMR in different animals species. I would strongly recommend this course for those who are interested in microbiome. Thanks for the wonderful course team for this nice piece of work
By DR P D•
Aug 2, 2020
The course was well structured however I had little difficulty in doing last assignments I think some session on problem solving should be done before giving assignments.
By M A•
Nov 11, 2019
This course helped me in understanding better metagenomic analysis. I will be using the knowledge gained through the lectures and more importantly the workshop in the last segment of the course to further my own research. The modules were well laid out and easy to understand. I really enjoyed working on the Virtual Machine and actually analyse data and better understand the analysis and interpretation of results. I will recommend this course to anyone looking to understand metagenomics.
By Delase A•
May 31, 2020
Excellent course with excellent teachers. I was not expecting this degree of thoroughness but it finally was a rewarding experience. I have learned a lot and was able to apply what I was learning from the first week at work. Practical and up to date resources with an awesome Virtual Machine installation tutorial and well written codes to use for the final assessment. A master’s degree level course.
Thanks a lot!
By Zachary L•
Nov 16, 2020
When I started this MOOC, I was a complete beginner in this topic because I was forced to shift to writing a bioinformatics dissertation when almost all the wet-labs in my country closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This MOOC certainly gave me a good head start towards the bioinformatics track since the lecturers from DTU taught me all the basics of the metagenomics workflow. 5/5 Stars -- Highly recommended!
By Ramón Q B•
May 7, 2020
Ha sido un curso muy interesarte, una manera de adentrarse en el mundo de la metagenómica con un abordaje aplicado y con unos tutores excepcionales. Facilitan mucho el primer contacto con la bioinformática, R Studio, los scripts y el terminal de Linux para que las personas sin conocimientos previos puedan comprender lo que se está haciendo en cada paso.
Muy recomendable.
By Ikpa, T F•
Oct 10, 2020
This is an excellent course. The structure and the entire mode of presentation was simplified to enhance rapid learning and understanding even among newcomers to this field. The bioinformatics, analysis of the data, and statistical analysis with R was very helpful. I would recommend this course to any one who wants to venture into the field of Metagenomics.
By Loren L•
Oct 11, 2018
I"m halfway through this course and it's excellent - a great way to learn more about metagenomics and also a wonderful set of supporting literature. Clear, organized, relevant and well presented. The level of detail is very approachable yet also very useful (hands-on use of the virtual machine is appreciated). The lectures are excellent.
By Dr. S N N•
May 1, 2020
A overall coverage from the basics to the much advanced application of the results for statistical analysis. The course,in particular the final assessment using statistical analysis helped in getting an overall experience in analysing data for surveillance. Thanks much for such a consolidated course covering Bioinformatics & Statistics.
By Mariia K•
Apr 29, 2020
I thank DTU professors for such a well-delivered, organised, practical and comprehensive course. The problem chosen as an example is relevant to the real-world situation (pathogens and AMR), which is absolutely brilliant! I came away with a lot more confidence in my ability to analyse and interpret big data using R and UNIX commands.
By Sergio P•
Mar 27, 2021
Muy interesante y motivante el contenido del curso. Solo que tuve algunos problemas para accesar a algunos archivos y en el uso del programa -lmachine learning- Los ejercicios muy ilustrativos de la aplicación de la metagenómica así como muy útiles para realizar las evaluaciones. Felicidades a los profesores del curso.
By Dymphan F G•
Jul 22, 2020
The course is very helpful to understand the concepts in sampling, data interpretation and epidemiology study. Quiz modules are very practical and engaging throughout. Very useful for research and applications in identifying microbial community, pathogens and antimicrobial resistance from different environment.
By David G C•
Sep 8, 2019
Un gran curso!
Las y los instructores saben como guiarte de una manera sencilla y fácil de entender , son de mucha utilidad todos los tips y lecciones que comparten. Como requisito se requiere un poco de conocimiento estadístico y
en la parte bioinformatica hay mucho apoyo en los foros.
By Nikolaos G•
May 22, 2020
It is a very interesting course with many informantion in the field of metagenomics and AMR. It requires dedication and time to complete the sessions and the quizzes but it is worth it. The use of virtual machine is a little challenging you haven't used before but it is an experience.
By MOHAMED Z•
Jun 28, 2020
In fact it was a very beneficial course. T he staff of instructors were great i recommend this course to all of interested people of metagenomics applied to surveillance of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance.
By Nidhi p•
May 22, 2020
Thank you to entire team who prepared excellent course lectures and questions. very beneficial for all. This is not only a theory course but having whole practical and software knowledge of Metagenomics.
By David P•
May 7, 2020
I'm so happy to have enrolled on this course. Well organized, with excellent speakers. I've improved my knowledge about Metagenomics, plus acquiring new skills. Totally satisfied.
By Adesola O•
May 23, 2021
very technical and encompassing. kindly let me know when the virtual machine is good. I tried weeks trying to import the shared folder to the machine.
By Bakary S•
Nov 24, 2020
A very good introduction to metagenomics, giving essential basic knowledge to apply the technique in pathogen and AMR surveillance.
By Dr. D N•
Mar 22, 2020
This course was mindblowing it gives an opportunity to apply bioinformatic knowledge especially microbial diversity understanding .
By Maitri M•
Aug 16, 2020
It's an amazing course to get you introduced to the field of AMR,and specifically metagenomics for surveillance.
Thank You
By Ana R T C•
May 13, 2020
Very good and very usefull, even for people who is still learning about metagenomics in general! Thank you very much!