SW
Aug 21, 2021
This was very educating and simplified, like teaching a toddler. Concepts are well brought forward.
EH
Nov 21, 2021
Great course! It goes step by step explaining all we need to know about Azure SLAs and lifecycles.
By Schi-baba W•
Aug 22, 2021
This was very educating and simplified, like teaching a toddler. Concepts are well brought forward.
By Edith H•
Nov 22, 2021
Great course! It goes step by step explaining all we need to know about Azure SLAs and lifecycles.
By Cesar O P R•
Nov 13, 2021
The course was well prepared. It kept things simple, but very useful.
By Quentin A•
Sep 15, 2021
This course is good preparation for the exam. I passed it.
By Rodolfo Y•
Nov 24, 2021
This is a great program, to start up my new career in IT.
By Enrique A M•
Dec 7, 2021
thanks Microsoft and Coursera.
By Eduardo C•
May 24, 2021
Muito bom para esclarecimento
By Subhashis D•
Sep 2, 2021
good course content
By Ezinne J N•
Dec 28, 2021
I love the course
By Bujato H S L•
Dec 21, 2021
Excelente curso
By Allyson S•
Jul 7, 2021
Me gusto mucho
By Schizo L•
Aug 4, 2021
nice course
By Thanasan M•
May 1, 2021
good job
By AZ D F•
Jul 27, 2021
thanks
By Rupesh G•
Jul 22, 2021
good
By José D E L•
Jun 6, 2021
Not as interesting as the second course, but the information in this course is very valuable
By Muhammad S C•
Sep 9, 2021
Excellent introduction to the topic with excellent delivery.
By siva g•
Jan 20, 2022
good