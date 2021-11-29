Learner Reviews & Feedback for Prepare for DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure Exam by Microsoft
Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the DP-203 Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals certification exam.
You will refresh your knowledge of how to use various Azure data services and languages to store and produce cleansed and enhanced datasets for analysis. You will test your knowledge in a practice exam mapped to all the main topics covered in the DP-203 exam, ensuring you’re well prepared for certification success.
You will also get a more detailed overview of the Microsoft certification program and where you can go next in your career. You’ll also get tips and tricks, testing strategies, useful resources, and information on how to sign up for the DP-203 proctored exam. By the end of this course, you will be ready to sign-up for and take the DP-203 exam.
This is the last course in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta)....
