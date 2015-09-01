About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Assess the source environment and identify potential virtual machines to migrate

  • Recall Google Cloud's fundamental concepts and deploy virtual machines and global networks

  • Set up and migrate virtual machines from On-Premises or AWS to Google Cloud

  • Leverage the elasticity and globalization of the cloud with automation and load balancers

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

Introduction

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Cloud Migration

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Assessing the Source Environment

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min)
4 hours to complete

Google Cloud Fundamentals

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Virtual Machines and Networks in the Cloud

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 67 min)
3 hours to complete

Migrate for Compute Engine

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Governance

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 36 min)
3 hours to complete

Logging, monitoring and next steps

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

