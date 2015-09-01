About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Assess the source environment and identify potential virtual machines to migrate

  • Familiarize with Google Cloud Platform's fundamental concepts and deploy virtual machines and global networks

  • Set up and migrate virtual machines from On-Premises or AWS to Google Cloud Platform

  • Leverage the elasticity and globalization of the cloud with automation and load balancers

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Le damos la bienvenida a Migrating to Google Cloud Platform

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Módulo 1: Introducción a la migración a la nube

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Módulo 2: Cómo evaluar el entorno de origen

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Módulo 3: Aspectos básicos de GCP

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 37 min)

