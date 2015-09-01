About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • ソース環境を評価して、移行可能な仮想マシンを識別する

  • Google Cloud の基本的なコンセプトを確認して、仮想マシンとグローバル ネットワークをデプロイする

  • 仮想マシンを設定して、オンプレミスまたは AWS から Google Cloud に移行する

  • 自動化とロードバランサを通して、クラウドの柔軟性とグローバリゼーションを活用する

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Migrating to Google Cloud Platform について

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

モジュール 1:クラウド移行の概要

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

モジュール 2:移行元環境の評価

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

モジュール 3:GCP の基礎

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 37 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

