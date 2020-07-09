CC
Jul 19, 2020
A wonderful course with ease to understand. Being a complete non technical person, I could easily understand the session due to the lectures delivered by experienced coaches and hands-on lab sessions
TW
Sep 1, 2020
Thank you for this course\n\nGave me a good experience And has greatly increased their expertise\n\nAnd tested and tested in the real system And made me confident to apply it to my career.
By Jason P•
Jul 9, 2020
This is a comprehensive course covering the most prevalent use case for Google Cloud - great demos by Tad Einstein add spice. I loved his CloudPhysics demo - awesome!
By Babu G•
Jul 24, 2021
Thank you so much Coursera and GCP for offering the Course and it's insightful and gained the knowledge on Google Cloud Migartions .
By Rubi C•
Jun 6, 2020
This course explains the strategies to migrate from the source enviroment to cloud....its really aswesome experience.
By M V P B S•
Jun 12, 2021
Very Good and interesting course. Thank You for all the instructors and the lab sessions were really nice
By Kanishk S•
Jul 2, 2021
My experience was phenomenal. Very informative course and perfect for a beginner.
By Harini S•
Jun 23, 2021
very perfect way of teaching and lab exercise gave an advantage to learn more.
By Chitra•
Jul 20, 2020
By Trin W•
Sep 2, 2020
By KETUL S 1•
Aug 11, 2021
i am not able to unenroll this course, so how can i do unenroll ?
By Antoine B•
May 8, 2020
Excellent course. It de-mystified Google Cloud for me.
By Vitalii B•
Jun 14, 2021
Very interesting course to get new "clouding" skills!
By Mohammed A E•
Dec 24, 2020
that was a great experience , and it helps me a lot
By Shehbaz K•
Oct 1, 2020
Tough, Innovative, and a Remarkable Class to take!
By Supriya M•
May 22, 2022
Awesome course, each concepts explained briefly.
By samuel k•
Nov 6, 2021
Seamless content and real world hands on labs.
By Mrinmoy B•
May 25, 2021
Really Helpful Course Module. I learned a lot
By Gulshan P•
Aug 11, 2021
Awesome course, loved it very much.
By Arya C•
Jul 4, 2021
Great course with useful hands ons.
By Waleed M A•
Aug 13, 2021
special bonding complex tasks
By Matias S•
Nov 27, 2021
dont have time
By Syed Z S•
Apr 13, 2020
great value
By SHAHI S•
Jun 1, 2021
awesome ,
By Asra H•
May 16, 2021
EXCELLENT
By Sakshi N J•
May 22, 2021
awesome
By Waleed K•
Mar 23, 2020
Thanks