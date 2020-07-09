Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Migrating to Google Cloud by Google Cloud

4.5
stars
168 ratings
40 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces participants to the strategies to migrate from a source environment to Google Cloud. Participants are introduced to Google Cloud's fundamental concepts and more in depth topics, like creating virtual machines, configuring networks and managing access and identities. The course then covers the installation and migration process of Migrate for Compute Engine, including special features like test clones and wave migrations....

CC

Jul 19, 2020

A wonderful course with ease to understand. Being a complete non technical person, I could easily understand the session due to the lectures delivered by experienced coaches and hands-on lab sessions

TW

Sep 1, 2020

Thank you for this course\n\nGave me a good experience And has greatly increased their expertise\n\nAnd tested and tested in the real system And made me confident to apply it to my career.

By Jason P

Jul 9, 2020

This is a comprehensive course covering the most prevalent use case for Google Cloud - great demos by Tad Einstein add spice. I loved his CloudPhysics demo - awesome!

By Babu G

Jul 24, 2021

T​hank you so much Coursera and GCP for offering the Course and it's insightful and gained the knowledge on Google Cloud Migartions .

By Rubi C

Jun 6, 2020

This course explains the strategies to migrate from the source enviroment to cloud....its really aswesome experience.

By M V P B S

Jun 12, 2021

Very Good and interesting course. Thank You for all the instructors and the lab sessions were really nice

By Kanishk S

Jul 2, 2021

My experience was phenomenal. Very informative course and perfect for a beginner.

By Harini S

Jun 23, 2021

very perfect way of teaching and lab exercise gave an advantage to learn more.

By Chitra

Jul 20, 2020

A wonderful course with ease to understand. Being a complete non technical person, I could easily understand the session due to the lectures delivered by experienced coaches and hands-on lab sessions

By Trin W

Sep 2, 2020

Thank you for this course

Gave me a good experience And has greatly increased their expertise

And tested and tested in the real system And made me confident to apply it to my career.

By KETUL S 1

Aug 11, 2021

i am not able to unenroll this course, so how can i do unenroll ?

By Antoine B

May 8, 2020

Excellent course. It de-mystified Google Cloud for me.

By Vitalii B

Jun 14, 2021

Very interesting course to get new "clouding" skills!

By Mohammed A E

Dec 24, 2020

that was a great experience , and it helps me a lot

By Shehbaz K

Oct 1, 2020

Tough, Innovative, and a Remarkable Class to take!

By Supriya M

May 22, 2022

Awesome course, each concepts explained briefly.

By samuel k

Nov 6, 2021

Seamless content and real world hands on labs.

By Mrinmoy B

May 25, 2021

Really Helpful Course Module. I learned a lot

By Gulshan P

Aug 11, 2021

Awesome course, loved it very much.

By Arya C

Jul 4, 2021

Great course with useful hands ons.

By Waleed M A

Aug 13, 2021

special bonding complex tasks

By Matias S

Nov 27, 2021

dont have time

By Syed Z S

Apr 13, 2020

great value

By SHAHI S

Jun 1, 2021

awesome ,

By Asra H

May 16, 2021

EXCELLENT

By Sakshi N J

May 22, 2021

awesome

By Waleed K

Mar 23, 2020

Thanks

