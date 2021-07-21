About this Course

11,639 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level

Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Human-in-the-Loop Pipelines
  • Distributed Model Training and Hyperparameter Tuning
  • Cost Savings and Performance Improvements
  • A/B Testing and Model Deployment
  • Data Labeling at Scale
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level

Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Advanced model training, tuning and evaluation

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Advanced model deployment and monitoring

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Data labeling and human-in-the-loop pipelines

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OPTIMIZE ML MODELS AND DEPLOY HUMAN-IN-THE-LOOP PIPELINES

View all reviews

About the Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization

Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder