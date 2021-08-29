Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Optimize ML Models and Deploy Human-in-the-Loop Pipelines by DeepLearning.AI

About the Course

In the third course of the Practical Data Science Specialization, you will learn a series of performance-improvement and cost-reduction techniques to automatically tune model accuracy, compare prediction performance, and generate new training data with human intelligence. After tuning your text classifier using Amazon SageMaker Hyper-parameter Tuning (HPT), you will deploy two model candidates into an A/B test to compare their real-time prediction performance and automatically scale the winning model using Amazon SageMaker Hosting. Lastly, you will set up a human-in-the-loop pipeline to fix misclassified predictions and generate new training data using Amazon Augmented AI and Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth. Practical data science is geared towards handling massive datasets that do not fit in your local hardware and could originate from multiple sources. One of the biggest benefits of developing and running data science projects in the cloud is the agility and elasticity that the cloud offers to scale up and out at a minimum cost. The Practical Data Science Specialization helps you develop the practical skills to effectively deploy your data science projects and overcome challenges at each step of the ML workflow using Amazon SageMaker. This Specialization is designed for data-focused developers, scientists, and analysts familiar with the Python and SQL programming languages and want to learn how to build, train, and deploy scalable, end-to-end ML pipelines - both automated and human-in-the-loop - in the AWS cloud....

LL

Jul 21, 2021

In this course I learn about training, fine-tuning, deploying and monitoring Models in AWS. The ideas about Human-in-the-loop pipelines is pretty cool.

MH

Mar 22, 2022

Perfect. The vocareum labs are very helpful, whenever not understood in detail by some programming stuff. I will have a second look to them.

By Alexander M

Aug 29, 2021

E​xcellent course with ability to directly practice in Amazon SageMaker.

By Diego M

Nov 20, 2021

It is difficult to understand completely lab exercises . Very Nice course!!

By Sanjay C

Jan 17, 2022

I was a little disappointed in the courses in this specialization - the issue is that a large part of the coding was already done. In order for this course to be an "advanced" level course, the students should be asked to write their own SQL/pandas/python code for database access and data processing.

By Mark P

Sep 13, 2021

Coding exercises are a bit too structured, there isn't as much learning as I would have liked. That said, having the notebooks for reference at work is quite useful. Good introduction.

By Parag K

Oct 22, 2021

Detailed code walk through explaining the code would have been helpful similar how it was done in Tensorflow In Practice Specalization

By YANGYANG C

Sep 4, 2021

Introduce the ML workflow nicely, the assignment is not that hard and hope could have more explanation.

By Chris D

Aug 28, 2021

This specialisation, including this course, has a comprehensive coverage of various practical considerations to build ML pipelines. Taking a data driven AI perspective and including data exploration, feature.

The labs are very well thought through and prepared. 

Basic understanding of AWS services (especially S3 and Cloudwatch) is required.

By Kaan G K

Feb 16, 2022

Highly technical but beneficial course that allows you to explore resource constraints of an ML application. Thanks for simplifying as much as possible, enjoyed every bit!

By phoenix c

Sep 12, 2021

훌륭한 course 였습니다. 감사합니다.

다만 총 3달 코스 인데도 불구하고 마지막 달 코스 기간내 였는데 4달째 자동 결재가 되었습니다.

3달 코스를 4달 비용으로 자동으로 결재되는 부분은 문제가 있어 보입니다.

4달째 자동 결재부분은 자동결재가 되지 않도록 해결해줄수 있으실까요 ?

By Simon h

Sep 14, 2021

I have worked in data science field for some years, so make me easier to appreciate the contents prepared by course mentors. Thanks! :)

By yugesh v

Jan 5, 2022

It's an awesome course to get a feel for A/B testing on cloud environment and Augmented AI

By James H

May 27, 2022

Well organized. Videos correlate well with programming exercises.

By Kee K Y

Aug 7, 2021

Excellent platforms for advanced ML deployment AWS platforms!

By k b

Jan 31, 2022

Excellent info about AWS Sagemaker - Ground truth

By Daniel M

Jan 16, 2022

A​wesome experience, great instructors!

By Iakovina K

May 13, 2022

Online lab needs improvement. I kept disconnecting and I had to do the labs multiple times...

By Antony W

Aug 17, 2021

G​ood information...assignments are ok

By Siddharth S

Mar 31, 2022

good course.

