Jul 21, 2021
In this course I learn about training, fine-tuning, deploying and monitoring Models in AWS. The ideas about Human-in-the-loop pipelines is pretty cool.
Mar 22, 2022
Perfect. The vocareum labs are very helpful, whenever not understood in detail by some programming stuff. I will have a second look to them.
By Alexander M•
Aug 29, 2021
Excellent course with ability to directly practice in Amazon SageMaker.
By Diego M•
Nov 20, 2021
It is difficult to understand completely lab exercises . Very Nice course!!
By Sanjay C•
Jan 17, 2022
I was a little disappointed in the courses in this specialization - the issue is that a large part of the coding was already done. In order for this course to be an "advanced" level course, the students should be asked to write their own SQL/pandas/python code for database access and data processing.
By Mark P•
Sep 13, 2021
Coding exercises are a bit too structured, there isn't as much learning as I would have liked. That said, having the notebooks for reference at work is quite useful. Good introduction.
By Parag K•
Oct 22, 2021
Detailed code walk through explaining the code would have been helpful similar how it was done in Tensorflow In Practice Specalization
By YANGYANG C•
Sep 4, 2021
Introduce the ML workflow nicely, the assignment is not that hard and hope could have more explanation.
By Chris D•
Aug 28, 2021
This specialisation, including this course, has a comprehensive coverage of various practical considerations to build ML pipelines. Taking a data driven AI perspective and including data exploration, feature.
The labs are very well thought through and prepared.
Basic understanding of AWS services (especially S3 and Cloudwatch) is required.
By Kaan G K•
Feb 16, 2022
Highly technical but beneficial course that allows you to explore resource constraints of an ML application. Thanks for simplifying as much as possible, enjoyed every bit!
By phoenix c•
Sep 12, 2021
훌륭한 course 였습니다. 감사합니다.
다만 총 3달 코스 인데도 불구하고 마지막 달 코스 기간내 였는데 4달째 자동 결재가 되었습니다.
3달 코스를 4달 비용으로 자동으로 결재되는 부분은 문제가 있어 보입니다.
4달째 자동 결재부분은 자동결재가 되지 않도록 해결해줄수 있으실까요 ?
By lonnie•
Jul 22, 2021
By Martin H•
Mar 23, 2022
By Simon h•
Sep 14, 2021
I have worked in data science field for some years, so make me easier to appreciate the contents prepared by course mentors. Thanks! :)
By yugesh v•
Jan 5, 2022
It's an awesome course to get a feel for A/B testing on cloud environment and Augmented AI
By James H•
May 27, 2022
Well organized. Videos correlate well with programming exercises.
By Kee K Y•
Aug 7, 2021
Excellent platforms for advanced ML deployment AWS platforms!
By k b•
Jan 31, 2022
Excellent info about AWS Sagemaker - Ground truth
By Daniel M•
Jan 16, 2022
Awesome experience, great instructors!
By Iakovina K•
May 13, 2022
Online lab needs improvement. I kept disconnecting and I had to do the labs multiple times...
By Antony W•
Aug 17, 2021
Good information...assignments are ok
By Siddharth S•
Mar 31, 2022
good course.