About this Course

19,717 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level

Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Store and manage machine learning features using a feature store

  • Debug, profile, tune and evaluate models while tracking data lineage and model artifacts

Skills you will gain

  • ML Pipelines and MLOps
  • Model Training and Deployment with BERT
  • Model Debugging and Evaluation
  • Feature engineering and feature store
  • Artifact and lineage tracking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization
Advanced Level

Working knowledge of ML & Python, familiarity with Jupyter notebook & stat, completion of the Deep Learning & AWS Cloud Technical Essentials courses

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Feature Engineering and Feature Store

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Train, Debug, and Profile a Machine Learning Model

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Deploy End-To-End Machine Learning pipelines

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILD, TRAIN, AND DEPLOY ML PIPELINES USING BERT

View all reviews

About the Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud Specialization

Practical Data Science on the AWS Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder